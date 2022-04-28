Saunders hoping Romford Junior Raiders learn from play-off experience

Action from the play-off semi-final between Romford Junior Raiders and Streatham - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders is hoping his players learn a lesson from their play-off semi-final loss to Streatham.

Raiders fell to a 6-0 defeat against the National League Division One South champions at Milton Keynes on Saturday, before their conquerors completed a clean sweep of silverware in Sunday's final.

And Saunders was frustrated that his side did not get to show their best on the big stage.

"It's frustrating to feel we underperformed. Streatham are a good side, take nothing away from them, you don't finish 20 points ahead of the rest by mistake," he said.

"If we're not on our game it's a tough night and we needed to be at our best. Saturday was a game too far for us.

"But it's a huge learning opportunity for the boys and I said whatever they feel, when they're in the gym this summer or back on the ice next season, have that feeling in their gut to do something better."

The scoreline remained blank until the 27th minute, when Ivan Antonov's powerplay goal put Streatham in front.

Scott Bailey added a second just past the halfway mark, with Ben Ealey-Newman adding a third towards the end of the middle period.

"We were good for half the game. Other than that, in the big moments when Streatham pushed, we didn't offer much," added Saunders.

"It's hard to watch a game escape us like that. The dagger in the chest was the goal with 23 seconds left in the second.

"It took the wind out of us, but it was a bad 5-8 minutes that cost us.

"We can't switch off like that. It has been a theme in these games. We switch off and get hurt. In other games we've been able to dig ourselves out of a hole."

Antonov's shorthanded effort made it 4-0, with Josh Ealey-Newman and Danny Ingoldsby (powerplay) adding further goals in the closing stages as Raiders were outshot 69-31.

But tempers boiled over late on, with Antonov given a four-game ban for kicking after an independent review of video footage.

A statement from the English Ice Hockey Association said: "In this case Antonov kicked out at a Raiders player who was lying on the ice. This was a dangerous play."

Saunders added: "It's not the reason we lost, we didn't perform well enough. We had some good looks and felt hard done by to not break the shutout, I think 6-2 would've been about right.

"When you lose to a better team you hold your hands up. It sucks, someone has to lose. It's a long summer coming up.

"We will take a couple of weeks, take stock of the journey and what we did well and what we want to address."

Matt Brown played his last game for Raiders as they lost to Streatham - Credit: Nikki Day

It also marked the end of 38-year-old Matt Brown's long playing career, which saw him score 43 goals and 36 assists in 123 games for Romford Spitfires, Fury and Raiders.

And he also played a combined 112 games for Haringey and Lee Valley, claiming 78 goals and 45 assists.

Saunders said: "I've played with, against and coached 'Biscuit' and good for him to play that long, 30 years in all.

"He had a long go at it and has been a big part of Romford hockey in the old and new rink. He's an all-round good guy."