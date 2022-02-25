Romford Junior Raiders coach Saunders relishing Chelmsford challenge

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders is relishing the chance to take on Chelmsford in another Essex derby on Saturday (5.15pm).

Two earlier National League Division One South matches between the rival clubs were split, with Chieftains claiming two wins in the London Cup.

And Saunders says his side will be looking to set the record straight following the most recent meeting, which ended in a 7-1 loss.

He said: "They came with their fullest team a few weeks back and gave us a bit of a hiding, but fair play, we were beaten by the better team on the night.

"We're full strength now so it should be two good teams hitting a run of form and going at it.

"There's nothing better than a Romford-Chelmsford derby on this side of the M25, there's nothing like. It's a brilliant spectacle to be part of.

"We're hoping for a bumper crowd to make it a more intimidating place for visiting teams and for Romford teams to feed off, just like the old rink. That's what we're trying to do."

Romford Junior Raiders and Chelmsford Chieftains do battle at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre - Credit: Nikki Day

Raiders slipped to a 4-2 loss at leaders Streatham in their final London Cup fixture last weekend, with Nikolajs Romahs making 39 saves and Thomas Wilson and Tjay Anderson netting shorthanded goals.

And Saunders was pleased with what he saw, adding: "We've had the same team for two weeks on the bounce and it's good to see what we can do.

"The cup games were given to the younger goalies so it was the last one for Nik.

"(Former chief referee) Mohammed Ashraf came and said hello and made a point of saying how good he was playing and complimented him at the end.

"It's what we're about, developing young players to find their feet in men's hockey and play in those situations and play more freely."

Raiders, currently sitting in seventh place, have eight more league games after this weekend and Saunders wants them to build momentum heading into the post-season.

He said: "We're hitting a purple patch and it's my job to keep us on task and not get too ahead of ourselves. We've got half an eye on the play-offs.

"I keep drilling it into the boys that we can't have a night off. We want to reach levels every time we're on the ice and push to be better every time.

"One-game weekends are nice, we can focus on just one night, and we play Slough next week. These are two games we've got our eye on to build some more unity."