Saunders pleased with Junior Raiders success at Solent

Tjay Anderson netted the first goal for Romford Junior Raiders at Solent - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders was delighted to see his side skate to a 2-1 win at Solent Devils in National League Division One South last weekend.

Tjay Anderson gave them the lead on the under-sized rink, only for the hosts to level with just one second left in the first period.

And James Hounsome's power play goal midway through the middle session proved decisive, as Dan Milton made 38 saves in the visiting net.

Saunders said: "It was nice, the boys played really well, but it's almost anti-hockey there.

"We trapped up really well and they couldn't find a way through.

"It was a one-game weekend and I'm sure the boys enjoyed their roast dinners on Sunday!"

It was a ninth win in 23 league outings for Raiders and Saunders has been pleased with their progress.

He added: "I think we're the youngest team in the league, our average age is 19.

"But we have development aims compared to the division as a whole and some guys are already knocking on the door for next season.

"There has been some frustration with injuries and Covid but after a win it's all a bit lighter.

"It has been a good season so far, they're a good bunch of lads, prepared to work hard."

Raiders visit leaders Streatham for a London Cup match this weekend, with the south London club having already claimed that piece of silverware.

And Saunders wants to use the fixture to make further improvements going into the closing weeks of the regular season.

"There is no better test and with the youngsters we have it's all about building good habits week in, week out and making sure we stop the ups and downs being too high and low," he said.

"You want a steady flow in the middle of those. Hopefully we will have a full bench. The boys know there is competition for places and it's about peaking for the play-offs."

Saunders is also pleased to see the production line working well at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, adding: "The under-18s should win their division and get to the finals, which is feeding into us nicely.

"We've brought on players for training and games and I know there is strength in depth.

"I'm looking forward to seeing them come through the ranks."