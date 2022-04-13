Romford Junior Raiders hope big crowd can roar them to play-off success

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders is hoping a big Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre crowd can roar them onto play-off success against Solent this weekend.

Raiders host the first leg of their National League Division One South quarter-final on Saturday (5.15pm), before the return on the small rink at Gosport on Sunday (5pm).

And Saunders, whose side finished the regular season in seventh place, is excited about the prospect of securing an aggregate win over the runners-up and a place at the final four weekend in Milton Keynes.

"In a two-game shoot-out anything can happen and the boys are buzzing for Saturday," said Saunders.

"It would be nice to have 500-600 in the building behind us, the place will be rocking, and it's something else for the away team to have to play against.

"Their rink is a huge plus for them, they know how to play it, but we've beaten them there with a full team.

"I've got confidence, it's a good match-up for us. We're a young, quick team and in the past they've not dealt with that too well.

"We need to get a cushion on Saturday and finish the job Sunday, I'm really excited."

Raiders go into the post-season on the back of a 7-0 home loss to champions Streatham and Saunders said they learned a valuable lesson.

They had just 12 skaters available and started back-up goalie Nikolajs Romahs, but were behind after just 75 seconds and 5-0 down by the 16-minute mark.

Saunders added: "We can't start slow, we can't have shifts off. We've got to be on the money all the time.

"To have that as our last game was nice in a way, to rest guys, rest 'Milts' (Danny Milton) and not have to push too hard.

"No-one likes to lose and I didn't like our slow start, but Nik came into his own in the second and third periods and played well."

Raiders will welcome several players back into their line-up to take on the Devils, having won both of the previous meetings between the teams in Romford this season, but lost away.

Romford Junior Raiders Marco Pascale looks on against Streatham - Credit: Nikki Day

And Saunders knows they have to be clinical, adding: "I've got seven forwards back this weekend, that's huge, two forward lines.

"With a full team I'm confident about what we are as a group. We've got limited play-off experience but that might be good. We can just go and play two games, relax.

"We know how and where we will get chances. We had good looks against Streatham but were not deadly enough.

"We have to be tucking our chances. We're not getting two, three, four bites of the cherry in the play-offs. It's huge momentum if you take your chances."