Why not us asks Romford Junior Raiders coach Saunders

Romford Junior Raiders head to the National League Division One South play-off finals this weekend and coach Mark Saunders says 'why not us?'

Raiders, having knocked out second seeds Solent in the quarter-finals, take on regular season champions Streatham in the first semi-final in Milton Keynes on Saturday (4.30pm).

And Saunders feels they can cause another upset to book a place in the final, against Bristol or Chelmsford, on Sunday (5.30pm).

"We've got every chance, why shouldn't it be us?" he said.

"We've got confidence now. We haven't played Streatham with a full team this season, we've taken some hidings, but we know what's coming.

"We've got to set up right and to be the best you've got to beat the best. You don't finish first, that far ahead, by accident.

"It's the toughest tie but that's good for us."

Thomas Wilson netted both goals as Romford Junior Raiders beat Solent 2-0 in their first leg - Credit: Nikki Day

Raiders have won just one of eight meetings between the sides in friendlies, league and cup matches this season, being outscored 44-14 in the process.

But Saunders says those results do not matter now, adding: "The games played are behind us. The positions teams finished in make no difference.

"You want to get to the play-offs, then win and get through that first weekend to the final four.

"I don't think many thought we'd get past Solent without losing but we conceded two goals in 120 minutes.

"I like our chances. Anything can happen over 60 minutes. I've seen games change in a heartbeat. Form goes out of the window."

The fact the matches are being played on neutral ice in Milton Keynes could also work in the favour of Raiders, according to Saunders, as they aim for a fairytale finish.

Marco Pascale netted both goals as Raiders drew 2-2 in Solent in their second leg - Credit: Nikki Day

"Hopefully the building is rocking and there are lots cheering us on," he said.

"I don't want to over-egg our chances, but we've got a one in four chance. There are four really good teams, there will be two really good games on Saturday and I'm looking forward to being involved in one and watching the other.

"There's no home ice advantage, so a lot of factors to level it out compared to it being in Streatham's barn, packed out and loud.

"The boys are ready to go, everyone wants to win the last game of the season. Hopefully we get some gold and blue ribbons on the trophy. Why not us?"