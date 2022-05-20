Romford Junior Raiders seek new coach as Saunders moves on

Mark Saunders looks on from the Romford Junior Raiders bench during their play-off win over Solent - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders are looking for a new bench coach for the 2022-23 National League Division One South season.

Mark Saunders led the team to the finals weekend last season but is set to take on a new challenge.

And he thanked the club for giving him the chance at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, saying: "It was one of the best dressing rooms I've been involved in. We had wins, learnings experiences and definitely improved and got better.

"Ben [Pitchley] and I are close and have worked together for a long time. He's a good friend and has been there through a lot of the season. For the programme to work it develops players and coaches.

"I've got lots of respect and appreciate the opportunity I got from Ben to bring me in and trust I could do a good job. Working with Sean [Easton] all year was really good and I learnt a lot and we part on good terms.

"The success we had, people see that and opportunities come in other places. I feel the time is right to test myself."

The Junior Raiders managed to record wins over every other team in the division over the course of the regular season and finished seventh.

They then upset second-placed Solent in the play-offs to reach the finals weekend, before losing to champions Streatham.

Saunders added: "The group we had, the changes we went through, players playing up to the Raiders and how we navigated the season is testament to everyone.

"A lot of it is down to the boys and they should be commended for how they took the ebs and flows of the season.

"It wasn't quite the fairytale finish but only four teams can make it to finals weekend and we were one of them.

Mark Saunders looks on from the Romford Junior Raiders bench during the National League finals weekend in Milton Keynes - Credit: Nikki Day

"Beating Solent the way we did was the highlight and showed what we could've done if we'd had a full team the whole season. There's lots to be proud of."

*Romford's under-18s will look to win a national title in Sheffield this weekend.

Having topped the South Division One table they will face North runners-up Sheffield in the semi-finals on Saturday (4.45pm).

And if successful they will meet the winners of the other semi-final tie between Kingston and Streatham on Sunday.

"The 2021-22 season has been a busy but successful time for the under-18s," said coach Sean Easton.

"Since Covid we have worked hard with this group of players, loading up the year full of games and training.

"We hit the season running and prepared, with players joining Romford to be a part of something special.

"Our goal has been to be the best and reach the finals weekend and now our target is to win both games this weekend and be the best team in the UK."

*Everyone Active Raiders held their end-of-season presentation night at Berwick Manor last Friday, with Tommy Huggett taking the Supporters' Player of the Year award.

Raiders forward Tommy Huggett was named supporters player of the year - Credit: John Scott

Tom Relf claimed the coaches player of the year and defenceman of the year, while captain Aaron Connolly earned the vote of his teammates as players' player.

Tom Relf was named Raiders defenceman of the year and also won the coaches player award - Credit: John Scott

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly was named players' player of the year - Credit: John Scott

Jake Sylvester was named forward of the year, while Alan Blyth received an outstanding service award and Dave Leach was presented with the Heart of the Raiders prize.

Jake Sylvester was named Raiders forward of the year - Credit: John Scott



