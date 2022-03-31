Romford Junior Raiders coach hails success over champions

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders praised his side for their overtime win at National League Division One South champions Streatham.

Austin Dawson's last-minute power play goal forced the extra period and he struck again just 11 seconds into sudden-death, assisted by brother Dawson on both occasions, to seal a 3-2 victory.

It means Raiders have beaten all opponents once this season and they host Solent at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre in their penultimate game of the regular season on Sunday (5.15pm).

Saunders said: "If you can get a top team on an off-night, it's good for us. They were short-benched but we've had that.

"We were going to games with 12 skaters and a goalie and took some hammerings, there was no love for us.

"We played really well. We had to show some play-off mentality but you get into the last two minutes, 2-1 down and think 'they've done it again'.

"We made the play for the 6-on-4, then 11 seconds into overtime we win, you couldn't make it up!"

Thomas Wilson was also on target as Raiders made it three straight wins and Saunders is pleased to see them building momentum ahead of the play-offs.

The Osborns are now on Great Britain U18 duty in Estonia but Saunders has plenty of options for this weekend.

"I've been asking when the boys (Osborn twins) will start clicking and firing and now they've gone off with the GB 18s," he added.

"Can we stay focused? The answer is yes. You can't pull it out of the hat again, you've got to work at it, but I'm pleased with where we're at.

"Solent are a different team with a different set-up on the road than at home, but I'm quietly confident given the results we've had.

"Adam Erskine took James Hounsome's spot last weekend and looked good. James is back, Dervish and Dunnage should be too.

"It's part of hockey at this level, keep juggling and limit the damage by people not being there.

"We've got to keep doing what we're doing and this time next week it will look different before the Streatham game."