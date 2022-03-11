'Big test' for Romford Junior Raiders says Saunders
- Credit: Nikki Day
Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders says they face a 'big test' in National League Division One South this weekend.
MK Thunder are the visitors to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm), before Raiders visit Essex rivals Chelmsford on Sunday (6pm).
And Raiders have won five of their last six league games - with a 9-2 loss at Milton Keynes spoiling that sequence.
"We've got a big test this weekend," said Saunders.
"Milton Keynes have run teams close of late and gave us a hiding at their place, but it was a bit of an anomaly.
"We were massively depleted and had to borrow a goalie, but you have to beat the team in front of you over 60 minutes.
"We did well against Chelmsford a few weeks back and the guys understand the care and process.
"Players are applying themselves well at the moment, which is helping us get results."
Slough Jets were beaten 4-2 last weekend, with Nikolajs Romahs deputising for Danny Milton in goal.
"Niks looked solid and confident and they never really troubled us," added Saunders.
"They got a power play goal and a screen, but there's nothing anyone can do about those.
"We got four well-constructed goals, had speed up and down the ice and we're in a good spot.
"You hope to get hot and ready for the post-season and we're doing that well, we want teams to not want to face us in the play-offs.
"That's quietly in the distance for me at the moment, I've got a quarter of an eye on that. We've got to stay fit and healthy and get through the last few games and we've got some big ones coming up."
Raiders beat a short-benched Chelmsford 6-2 just two weeks ago and lead the head-to-head series 3-2, but the Chieftains earned big wins over Solent and Bristol last weekend and are now second in the table.
"Every time you take a bit of a kicking from a team you want to atone for it," warned Saunders.
"Sunday will be a good atmosphere. They hammered teams last weekend so are in a groove. We're looking forward to it.
"It will be nice to close the series out and the boys get it. You want to implant seeds in the heads of other teams, you don't want certain teams in the play-offs."