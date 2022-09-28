Plenty to build on says Romford Junior Raiders coach Buckman

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman says there were plenty of good things to build on after losing their first two matches in National League Division One South.

They rallied from 3-1 down to force overtime against Oxford City Stars on Saturday, before the visitors sealed a 4-3 win.

And Raiders showed plenty of spirit in a 6-5 loss at Invicta Dynamos the following night.

"It was a very frustrating weekend to start our league campaign," said Buckman, ahead of a cup fixture at MK Thunder on Sunday.

"But after the previous weekend there is plenty of good things to build on and also a few small details we can learn from, which will help us close out these tight games moving forward."

Oxford took the lead after 94 seconds at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre and, after Nathan Long levelled, regained the lead before the first break.

Nathan Long netted in both games for Romford Junior Raiders last weekend - Credit: Nikki Day

After conceding a third goal just past the midway mark, Raiders saw Tjay Anderson and Harvey Briggs net powerplay goals either side of the second interval to earn the hosts a point.

And although suffering defeat in overtime, Buckman added: "Saturday's game against Oxford was a tight game and going 3-1 down the guys showed some true character to bring the game back level.

"I really thought we dominated the second half of the game and had plenty of chances to put the game out of reach once we'd levelled, hitting the post twice, having a couple of breakaways and heavily outshooting Oxford.

"So to lose in OT was a disappointing result, but we have to look forward and take the positives out the game."

Having fallen behind at Invicta, Raiders saw Briggs, Long and Anderson reply in the middle session to put them 3-1 up.

But the hosts hit back with a shorthanded goal just before the break and then struck twice in quick succession to move 4-3 ahead.

Donald Campbell equalised, but Invicta scored twice in 17 seconds for a 6-4 lead and Anderson's second goal of the night was little consolation.

"Gillingham is never an easy place to get results and with them coming off the back of a defeat also, it was always going to be a tight game," said Buckman.

"Again I felt like we dominated large parts of the game with good pressure and led 3-1 up to the last minute of the second period, when we let in a shorthanded goal.

"I think had we gone in 3-1 ahead, we could’ve seen the game out, but Dynamos got some momentum and came out with confidence in the third.

"After Dynamos took the lead in the third we showed great fighting spirit again and never give up attitude but just fell short in the end."