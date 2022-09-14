Buckman 'really happy' with Romford Junior Raiders attitude

New Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman has been encouraged by what he has seen, as they prepare to start their National League Division One South season this weekend.

Raiders welcome MK Thunder to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday (5.15pm) for a cup fixture, having lost a pair of challenge matches against defending champions Streatham last weekend.

Tjay Anderson put them ahead on Saturday, but the visitors hit back with seven unanswered goals and scored six times without reply in the return meeting in south London on Sunday.

But Buckman - who made 226 appearances for the senior Raiders during his playing career - said: "I'm really happy with what I saw at the weekend against Streatham. The guys that played showed a lot of hard work and heart.

"If this is the attitude moving forward I couldn't be happier.

"In both games we had a crazy five-minute spell where the Redhawks scored their goals but overall we competed for the remainder of the games.

"And with a short bench it was really good to see, along with some key players logging big minutes to bring them up to speed for the opening weekend."

Raiders iced young goalie Dylan Phillips and 11 skaters in their first game last weekend, with Luke Clark in net and 10 skaters in the second clash.

But Buckman hopes to have more availability this weekend and wants to begin the competitive season on a positive note.

"After having a few positive weeks of training I’m expecting a full roster for the weekend fixture," he added.

"In just the few weeks together as a team I feel the guys are already starting to gel better and understand the way we need to play as Romford hockey.

"MK do have a few experienced guys on the roster and will be a hard-working team, but I feel we are ready to hit the season running starting this Saturday at home."