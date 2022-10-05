Romford Junior Raiders must 'move on' from MK loss says Buckman

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman said his side have to 'move on' from their defeat at MK Thunder at the weekend.

Raiders slumped to a 9-4 loss in the National League Division One South Cup and now face two blank weekends, before returning to action at Slough on October 22.

They host Solent the following night and Buckman says they know what is needed.

"We spoke at training and agreed we have to move on and focus on beating Slough and taking points off Solent to progress in the cup," he said.

"It wasn't the best result in MK. We did travel with a short bench, which especially in a rink the size of MK, isn't ideal.

"We had a good first period, going in level, and then never got going in the second period when MK scored six unanswered goals."

Zion Felician cancelled out Harrison Goode's opener, but Alex Whyte struck on the power play just 10 seconds into the middle session.

And although Vilius Krakauskas replied, the hosts had moved 8-2 up by the second break to take firm control.

Krakauskas scored twice more in the final period to complete a hat-trick, but that was little consolation in defeat.

"After the second period I was very honest with the guys and told them they will have to change their mindset in games like these to get anything out of them," added Buckman.

"They had to play the final period with some pride and passion, and be minimum tied or better for the third.

"And they did. The last period we won 2-1 and I’m hoping they took on board what we discussed as a team."