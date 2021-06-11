News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Raiders net goalie Milton in first signing of summer

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2021   
Danny Milton in action for the Bees against Raiders

Danny Milton in action for the Bees against Raiders - Credit: Kev Lamb

Romford Junior Raiders have announced their first signing ahead of the 2021-22 season in the form of netminder Danny Milton.

The 27-year-old makes the switch across from National League side Bracknell Bees following a four-year stint with the club.

And he says he is ‘excited’ for a new challenge.

“I’m excited to make the move over to Romford and start working on the next step of my career,” Milton said.

“I’ve worked with Mark Saunders for a long time now so I know exactly what he expects from the team and myself when playing, while also allowing me to focus on my coaching career too.

You may also want to watch:

“I have always admired the set-up they have in Romford and you can see that with the talent that is coming through.

“I’m really looking forward to helping the team grow while also doing what I can to push the team on and win some games when the league gets started.”

Bees goalie Danny Milton denies Raiders forward Jacob Ranson

Bees goalie Danny Milton denies Raiders forward Jacob Ranson during the 2019-20 season - Credit: Kev Lamb

Most Read

  1. 1 Patient gets £12k in out-of-court settlement with Romford dental practice
  2. 2 Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'
  3. 3 Police sergeant guilty of spying on woman in the shower
  1. 4 Partial solar eclipse set for our skies - but people warned of dangers
  2. 5 Partner: Romford shooting verdict 'brushes police errors under the carpet'
  3. 6 Romford MP celebrates 20 years in office
  4. 7 People in hospital after Collier Row collision
  5. 8 Havering Mind raising money towards garden project
  6. 9 Councillor hails junction improvement after 'years of problems'
  7. 10 Verdict: Romford father's shooting was 'lawful killing', jurors rule

Head coach Mark Saunders added: “I played with and against Danny before I retired so I know exactly what he’s capable of first hand, as well as watching his growth over the past four seasons with the Bees in the National division where he put in some stellar performances.

“When speaking with Danny it was clear he wanted more playing time and he will be the backbone of this team as we build towards September and the season itself.

“He’s an outstanding netminder and will relish the increased game time and flourish I’m sure.

“He is a level-headed, all-round team guy and that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing him add to our team.

“Danny is also a netminder coach working in the Great Britain set-up, which he will continue to do while playing with Romford and those expertise will lend themselves well to our team and as a leader to this group.

“A great first signing for the 21-22 season.”

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shops and pubs reopened last week in Romford Town Centre as Covid restrictions are eased. Picture by

Havering Council | Opinion

Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'

Andrew Rosindell MP, Romford

Logo Icon
fishnchickn

Food and Drink

Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Havering boundary proposals

MP constituency boundaries in Havering recommended to change

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
boys jumping into a dirty lake at an obstacle course in Romford.

Mental Health

Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus