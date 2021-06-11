Raiders net goalie Milton in first signing of summer

Published: 9:00 AM June 11, 2021

Danny Milton in action for the Bees against Raiders - Credit: Kev Lamb

Romford Junior Raiders have announced their first signing ahead of the 2021-22 season in the form of netminder Danny Milton.

The 27-year-old makes the switch across from National League side Bracknell Bees following a four-year stint with the club.

And he says he is ‘excited’ for a new challenge.

“I’m excited to make the move over to Romford and start working on the next step of my career,” Milton said.

“I’ve worked with Mark Saunders for a long time now so I know exactly what he expects from the team and myself when playing, while also allowing me to focus on my coaching career too.

“I have always admired the set-up they have in Romford and you can see that with the talent that is coming through.

“I’m really looking forward to helping the team grow while also doing what I can to push the team on and win some games when the league gets started.”

Bees goalie Danny Milton denies Raiders forward Jacob Ranson during the 2019-20 season - Credit: Kev Lamb

Head coach Mark Saunders added: “I played with and against Danny before I retired so I know exactly what he’s capable of first hand, as well as watching his growth over the past four seasons with the Bees in the National division where he put in some stellar performances.

“When speaking with Danny it was clear he wanted more playing time and he will be the backbone of this team as we build towards September and the season itself.

“He’s an outstanding netminder and will relish the increased game time and flourish I’m sure.

“He is a level-headed, all-round team guy and that’s what I’m looking forward to seeing him add to our team.

“Danny is also a netminder coach working in the Great Britain set-up, which he will continue to do while playing with Romford and those expertise will lend themselves well to our team and as a leader to this group.

“A great first signing for the 21-22 season.”