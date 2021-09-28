Romford Junior Raiders coach has mixed feelings on successive defeats

Published: 6:34 PM September 28, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Mark Saunders had mixed feelings about his side’s performances after they lost back-to-back games.

The club’s second team suffered a heavy 8-3 defeat to Invicta Dynamos on home ice on Saturday (September 25) before then falling short with a narrow 3-2 loss away to Chelmsford Chieftains.

Saunders felt his side let themselves down against Anthony Leone’s Dynamos but was pleased with the way they bounced back the following night.

“This past weekend turned out to be very mixed - bad in terms of our play and outcomes in the games,” Saunders admitted.

Romford Junior Raiders in action against Invicta Dynamos - Credit: Nicola Day

“Saturday at home against Invicta we veered away from our systems and structure for most of the game, which resulted in a poor performance from us, and on reflection we sold ourselves short and know we can be better than the result showed.

You may also want to watch:

“Still, to know and analyse our own play in that way was a positive to take, that our group has such a drive to be better.”

They raced to a 2-0 lead at the Riverside thank to Gian Marco Pascale and Elliot Dervish but their efforts were cancelled out as goals from Chieftains' TJ Fillery, Cameron Bartlett and Grant Bartlett saw them fight back for the victory.

“Chelmsford proved another test against a good side, we were very unlucky to come away with only one point after taking the game to overtime and ultimately losing the extra point.

“The team played very well, worked hard throughout and we felt hard done by with the end result.

“An all round better performance and I’m pleased with the resilience we showed to bounce back from Saturday night.”

Romford Junior Raiders will travel away to Milton Keynes Thunder on Saturday (October 2 at 7pm) before then hosting Slough Jets at the Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre the following night (5.15pm).

They have been without a number of players in recent weeks with the Raiders National League side calling upon players due to injuries in their roster.

Tjay Anderson and James Hounsome have been handed chances with the first-team while experienced Alan Lack also played up for one game last weekend.