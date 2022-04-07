Streatham test perfect for play-offs says Romford Junior Raiders coach

Harvey Briggs netted for Romford Junior Raiders in their loss to Solent - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders host National League Division One South champions Streatham in their last game of the regular season this weekend.

And coach Mark Saunders says there is no better way to prepare for the play-offs, which start a week later.

Raiders had a 3-2 overtime win in south London last month, but were shortstaffed in their 4-1 home loss to Solent last weekend.

Saunders said: "It wasn't a true reflection of where we are. They were better than us on the night. We didn't offer much with a depleted line-up.

"But it's another 60 minutes, our last regular season game and we've got to turn up and be good.

"There's no better game to get ready for play-offs. You've got to be at your best against Streatham."

Romford Junior Raiders Donald Campbell battles against Solent Devils - Credit: Nikki Day

Harvey Briggs put Raiders ahead after just 66 seconds against Solent, but the visitors hit back to lead 2-1 at the first break.

And they beat emergency loan goalie Dylan Phillips twice more in the middle session to claim the points, with Saunders adding: "Milts (Dan Milton) was away, so was Nik (Romahs), so we were looking around for a goalie and Dylan came in and did a great job.

"I coached him at Bracknell and thanks to Streatham for facilitating it and making it happen.

"It was a case of helping us out and a development opportunity for him.

"We hope to have some back this weekend. Steve Dunnage had his first child and hockey comes a distant second, so congrats to him.

"We've played shorthanded but it's who is on the ice you have to outperform. We did it at Streatham."

Who Raiders face in the play-off quarter-finals is still to be finalised, but it could be Solent, who host Oxford, or maybe Bristol, who meet MK Thunder and Streatham.

Saunders said: "Everyone understands it, play-offs are around the corner. There will be some moving and shaking this weekend.

"We'll see where we are and get ready on Monday."

Saturday's game at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre starts at 5.15pm, with doors open from 4.30pm.