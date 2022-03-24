Romford Junior Raiders coach Saunders hails 'huge' four-point weekend

Tjay Anderson scored five goals and three assists in two wins for Romford Junior Raiders last weekend - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Mark Saunders hailed his side for a four-point weekend in National League Division One South.

They claimed a thrilling penalty shoot-out win over Bristol Pitbulls at the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday, then skated to an 8-4 victory at Invicta Dynamos the following night.

And Saunders could not hide his delight, saying: "We've taken points off two good teams, the four points is huge.

"We were 3-1 down (against Bristol) and thinking 'is it getting away from us?' but the boys come back, collected themselves well, which was really good to see."

Casey Wilson had put Raiders ahead but the Pitbulls - due to step up to the National League next season - turned things around, before Tjay Anderson netted either side of an Austin Osborn goal to make it 4-3 with 69 seconds left.

"I was desperate to call a timeout but the linesman didn't see and they went and scored their fourth," added Saunders, as Bristol forced overtime.

Neither side could find a winner during the 3-on-3 session, but Raiders won a lengthy shoot-out, with Vilius Krakauskas netting the winner.

They fell behind after 70 seconds at Invicta, but Anderson and Krakauskas netted to get them on terms at the first break.

And a decisive second period saw Raiders move 6-3 up after three power play goals, with Anderson completing his hat-trick to seal victory.

"If we've got three lines or more, I've said stick with it and punch through in the third period," said Saunders.

"We've had an emphasis on our second periods over the past few weeks and the boys have bought into it.

"We were 6-3 up after two and everyone played well. I can't speak highly enough about Tjay. He's 17 and has got everything.

"He had a five-goal weekend against two very good teams and established goalies, a range of goals including a penalty shot on Saturday.

"He is on his way to becoming a very good player and there's a few of those. He's got that modesty as well! But that's what you want, a bit of swagger."

Raiders visit champions Streatham on Sunday (6.45pm), then host Solent and Streatham in their last two games of the regular season.

"We've got a big finish. We've got to keep going, keep pushing and performing," said Saunders.

"Streatham are a very good team, w've got to capitalise on any mistakes and see what happens. There are no foregone conclusions.

"I've got half an eye on who we might get in the play-offs and we want to be going fult tilt for that first weekend."