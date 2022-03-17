Romford Junior Raiders coach looking to tame Pitbulls

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders looks on during his side's clash with MK Thunder - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders will look to set the record straight as Bristol Pitbulls visit the Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday.

Raiders have lost all three of their previous meetings in National League Division One South this season and champions Streatham are the only other team not to be beaten by them.

They visit Invicta Dynamos on Sunday and coach Mark Saunders is looking forward to both challenges.

He said: "We came close (against Bristol) at our place (a 2-1 loss), but a bad goal late on was a kick in the throat.

"It's two teams set up to develop and nurture players and we're looking forward to that, I'm quietly confident.

"Invicta is always a nice place to go to with their fans. It's a learning curve for the boys, with 600-800 fans against you.

"If you can't get up for those games you shouldn't be playing.

They're looking for a bit of form for the play-offs."

Raiders fell to a 4-3 overtime defeat against bottom club MK Thunder last weekend, followed by a 4-2 loss at second-placed Chelmsford.

And they were wildly two contrasting performances for Saunders, who added: "I wasn't happy on Saturday. It was a case of underestimating an opponent. We were lackadaisical at best.

"If you don't try and commit, that happens. But then apart from a four-minute stretch the next night we were the better team.

"They had more of the puck but we had the better system and committed to it. We played really well, it was a marked improvement against a very good team."

Raiders have just five regular season games left and look set to finish seventh, which would mean a two-legged play-off with the runners-up.

Saunders said: "On our day, over two legs, we match up pretty well. It looks like Chelmsford, Slough or Solent. Our youth and speed match up better against Slough and Solent.

"We're acutely aware we need to keep performing how we have been, bar the MK game.

"'Milts' (Dan Milton) will be back and has that experience and voice in the room. We will look to lean on that in the heavy end of the season.

"Nik (Romahs) has been doing really well and applying himself well. He helped the 18s get a win last Sunday before our game, so had plenty of minutes."