Romford Junior Raiders relishing closing weeks of regular season

Romford Junior Raiders coach Mark Saunders is looking forward to the closing weeks of the National League Division One South season.

Raiders welcome Slough Jets to Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre on Saturday, having thumped Essex rivals Chelmsford Chieftains 6-2 on home ice last weekend.

And Saunders expects a full strength side to make life difficult for the visitors once again, saying: "There's no way they're coming to our barn to get a result. We will take a good run at them.

"I was frustrated when we lost the game before Christmas, awarded by the league due to Covid. That would've been a win for us. And the game at their place, a missed offside and we lose 3-2.

"I could be leaving players at home so they've got to be pushing for a roster spot at the moment. We should be full strength with four lines. I'm looking forward to seeing how the next five or six weeks go."

Donald Campbell gave Raiders an early lead against short-benched Chieftains, who had just 12 skaters but levelled with a well-worked goal from James Ayling in the second period.

Then Harvey Briggs, Tjay Anderson and James Hounsome beat Sonny Phillips in less than eight minutes to make it 4-1 at the second break.

And a Hounsome slapshot, 15 seconds into the final period, ended the game as a contest, before Stanislav Lascek and Luca Pascale traded goals in the closing stages.

Romford Junior Raiders Harvey Briggs (23) battles with Chelmsford's Stanislav Lascek - Credit: Nikki Day

Saunders added: "We were relentless and that's how we've played the last three weeks, on the forecheck, not giving time and space.

"I've asked them to commit to that, no shifts off. I said lets be no worse off than even after the first period and we'd have the legs in the second and third.

"Everyone was good so I could kind of sit back on the bench and relax. It was nice, especially against Chelmsford with a crowd of about 300-350.

"This time of season you have to pay the price, block shots, get in lanes, sacrifice for your teammates.

"We have to see if we can keep going. My task is to keep the boys on task. Not get too high or too low, stay level-headed. It couldn't have been a nicer win against a local rival.



