Romford Junior Raiders coach Buckman pleased to begin with win

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman looks on during his side's win over MK Thunder - Credit: Nikki Day

Romford Junior Raiders head coach Jason Buckman admitted it was nice to start the competitive season with a win over MK Thunder last weekend.

Raiders skated to a 5-2 victory in the National League Division One South Cup at Romford's Sapphire Ice & Leisure Centre, having lost two warm-up games against Streatham.

And Buckman said it was good to have more players available having been shortbenched in those back-to-back losses against the defending champions.

"It was nice to officially kick the season off with a win in the cup against MK," he said.

"They are a hard-working team and never stopped skating, so it was refreshing to have a full available roster and see how we responded as a team."

Raiders dominated the shot count 19-8 in a scoreless opening period, before taking the lead through Courtney Grant.

After Connor Goode levelled, Raiders saw Luca Pascale, Jordan Liddell, Vilius Krakauskas and Donald Campbell score in the space of four minutes to make it 5-1.

Tom Carlon replied with a shorthanded goal before the second break, with the scoreline remaining unchanged in the final session.

"We started slow in the game but as the game went on guys grew into it and they started to find some rhythm in the second period," added Buckman.

"In a strange way I wasn’t completely satisfied with the way we played, even compared to the previous weekend with a short bench again Streatham in pre-season.

"It’s still early and this team will grow and learn, and the lines will gel as each week passes and I’m confident they can get better as a unit."

Raiders are set to welcome Oxford City Stars for their first league game on Saturday (5.15pm), before visiting Invicta Dynamos the following night.

And Buckman welcomes two tough tests for his squad, adding: "This weekend's league fixtures are against two tough opponents so we couldn’t ask for any better games that will test us and show us where we are as a squad and what we need to do to compete week in, week out."