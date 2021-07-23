Romford Junior Raiders sign Bracknell forward Wilson

Published: 9:00 AM July 23, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of forward Casey Wilson - again!

Wilson, 19, was due to play for the National League Division One club in 2020-21, but the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now he is looking to make up for lost time and said: "I’m delighted to finally re-sign for the Raiders and get into a season after the time away from the game.

"I was so looking forward to icing in gold and blue last season but unfortunately like so many, that opportunity wasn’t possible and I’m grateful that Mark Saunders still has the confidence in me for next season.

"I can’t wait to get going and have taken ice wherever and whenever possible during the pandemic to ensure the legs are ready for the 2021/22 season and we’re already building a great squad. I can't wait to get started!"

You may also want to watch:

Head coach Mark Saunders added: "Casey is a player I worked with at Bracknell at U18 and Hornets level and in his final U18 season he also iced for the Bees too which shows the promise he has in his game.

"He has all the factors to really make an impact at senior level and I'm hoping to see him excel within the structure we have.

"He's one of the players who is always looking to be on the ice more, learn more, add to his game and push himself to be better and that's everything we are looking for in our players.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him grow and really break out this season, which I know he can do."

Raiders will start the new season with pre-season games against Streatham on September 4-5, which Saunders admits will be a tough test.

He said: "There is no better way to start complete our preparation than against tough opposition and Streatham have proved they are just that for the past few seasons.

"I know our group will prepare well and are all raring to get started on the ice together. The season has been a long time coming after the lay-off due to COVID and I'm pleased we have been able to make these games work with Streatham, so thanks to Michael Farn and Graham D'Anger.

"I'm excited to see how we perform in what will be our first games in 18 months and see the new group of players competing ready for the 2021-22 campaign."