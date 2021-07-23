News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Sport

Romford Junior Raiders sign Bracknell forward Wilson

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM July 23, 2021   
Former Bracknell forward Casey Wilson has signed for Romford Junior Raiders for 2021-22

Former Bracknell forward Casey Wilson has signed for Romford Junior Raiders for 2021-22 - Credit: Mark Saunders

Romford Junior Raiders have announced the signing of forward Casey Wilson - again!

Wilson, 19, was due to play for the National League Division One club in 2020-21, but the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now he is looking to make up for lost time and said: "I’m delighted to finally re-sign for the Raiders and get into a season after the time away from the game.

"I was so looking forward to icing in gold and blue last season but unfortunately like so many, that opportunity wasn’t possible and I’m grateful that Mark Saunders still has the confidence in me for next season.

"I can’t wait to get going and have taken ice wherever and whenever possible during the pandemic to ensure the legs are ready for the 2021/22 season and we’re already building a great squad. I can't wait to get started!"

You may also want to watch:

Head coach Mark Saunders added: "Casey is a player I worked with at Bracknell at U18 and Hornets level and in his final U18 season he also iced for the Bees too which shows the promise he has in his game.

"He has all the factors to really make an impact at senior level and I'm hoping to see him excel within the structure we have. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Secondary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted
  2. 2 Case for release of Gallows Corner upgrade funds is in pipeline, TfL says
  3. 3 'Second of its kind' interactive Oceanarium room to open in Romford
  1. 4 Free swimming for schoolchildren in Havering launched ahead of Olympics
  2. 5 Havering residents warned of weed which can cause ‘severe blistering’
  3. 6 Thunderstorms and possible flooding forecast for east London
  4. 7 Four-car crash in Havering-atte-Bower reignites calls for 20mph speed limit
  5. 8 Six activities near Havering to avoid the crowds this summer
  6. 9 120-home development on Harold Hill college site approved
  7. 10 New Home Bargains store to open in Romford

"He's one of the players who is always looking to be on the ice more, learn more, add to his game and push himself to be better and that's everything we are looking for in our players.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him grow and really break out this season, which I know he can do."

Raiders will start the new season with pre-season games against Streatham on September 4-5, which Saunders admits will be a tough test.

He said: "There is no better way to start complete our preparation than against tough opposition and Streatham have proved they are just that for the past few seasons.

"I know our group will prepare well and are all raring to get started on the ice together. The season has been a long time coming after the lay-off due to COVID and I'm pleased we have been able to make these games work with Streatham, so thanks to Michael Farn and Graham D'Anger.

"I'm excited to see how we perform in what will be our first games in 18 months and see the new group of players competing ready for the 2021-22 campaign."

Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kem Cetinay arriving for the ITV Palooza held at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

Kem Cetinay's Array Restaurant now taking bookings

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
much-loved hornchurch teacher obituary

Obituary

'Passionate, sometimes unconventional': Tributes paid to much-loved teacher

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Concordia Academy received an Outstanding Ofsted rating in 2019.

Education

Primary schools in Havering rated outstanding by Ofsted

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown perfo

Nightlife in Romford: Closed clubs most-missed by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon