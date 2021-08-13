Three more signings for Romford Junior Raiders

Published: 9:00 AM August 13, 2021

Romford Junior Raiders have announced three more signings ahead of the 2021-22 National League Division One season.

Donald Campbell, Courtney Grant and Tom Wilson will all wear the gold and blue jersey for Mark Saunders' side when the new season begins on September 4.

Defenceman Campbell, 23, is set to return to the fold, having scored four goals and 20 assists in 32 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.

He said: "Last season was my first year with the Raiders and I couldn’t have felt more welcome. From the players in the changing room to the fans in the stands everyone made me feel at home which made it one of my most enjoyable years in my hockey career so far.

"I was more than pleased to hear that Mark wanted to keep me on this season and after our last season was cut short and not being able to play last year, it will be great to finally complete a full season in the gold and blue.

"After our first training session on the ice together as a full team, I can say the team Mark is putting together is looking strong. With the boys returning from the previous season, the new guys Mark has signed over the last year and the juniors that will be joining us throughout the season, it will be a great season for sure."

Saunders added: "Donald is a great asset to this team in a range of ways, including his team-first attitude and his will to compete and win.

"A versatile player who can play defence or forward, I will be looking for him to make a big jump in his development this season and contribute heavily to the team's success. Welcome back Donald."

Grant, 27, played two seasons as a junior in Romford before spending most of the past decade with the Chelmsford club.

In 117 games at Division One and Two level, he has scored 47 goals and 50 assists and said: "I’m so excited to get the season underway and make a positive contribution to an already talented, hard working team.

"I can see that with the work ethic of the lads and the coaching staff we have, we are constantly driving each other to be better each time we hit this ice. I’m looking forward to making a big impact for this team, it should be a really good year and I can’t wait to get started."

Saunders added: "Courtney is a talented hockey player and someone I have admired for a while now with his relentless work ethic and ability to take the tempo of a game to a new level when needed.

"I’m sure he’s raring to go and will undoubtedly be a big part of this team this season, with leadership qualities as well as being relied on in big game situations. I’m pleased he’s finally going to hit the ice in gold and blue! Welcome (back) Courtney."

Wilson, also 27, can play defence or forward and has scored 69 goals and 63 assists in 165 league and cup games at Division One and Two level in the past nine seasons.

He said: "After the phone call with Mark and hearing about the roster he was putting together I was more than excited to start a new chapter and be putting on the gold and blue for the season.

"I believe with the team he has built we will be getting some good results this season. There is great potential in the younger players coming through to develop at Romford for the years to come and I cannot wait to contribute to that.

"A few weeks until the new season gets rolling after a much longer break than we all really expected, so like us players I’m sure the fans are starting to get that buzz back we all missed."

Saunders said: "After speaking with Tom about the direction we are going with this team I was pleased to get his commitment to us for the upcoming season.

"He is another player we are adding with a lot of experience at this level, has played a key part in winning trophies at this level and also understands what we are trying to get from this group developmentally. I know Tom can’t wait to get started in the gold and blue. Welcome to the team Tom."