Search

Advanced search

Romford Junior Raiders bring back Hill on a temporary deal

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 September 2020

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Archant

Romford Junior Raiders have moved quickly to bring back youngster Ewan Hill on a temporary deal while he awaits his chance to fly over to America to join Motor City Hockey Club.

Ewan Hill in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)Ewan Hill in action for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

The 17-year-old agreed to make the switch to the USPHL Premier team in Detroit back in June but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has delayed his opportunity as he still awaits the border to open and his visa to arrive.

Newly-appointed head coach Mark Saunders is delighted to have the forward at his disposal at least for the time being.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m delighted to have secured the signing of Ewan, he’s a player I’ve watched at this level for the last couple of seasons and he’s a stand out player at his age without doubt,” Saunders said.

“He has a high level skill set, great speed and good size, which means he is well set to get going again.

“Obviously the move to America is on hold for the moment, and that means we will benefit from his commitment in the short term at least.

“I have no doubt he will put massive points up and that he will ready to get off to a great start as soon as the season eventually gets going.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cancer patient removed from Queen’s Hospital A&E by security guards

Queen's Hospital has launched an investigation after terminally ill cancer patient Maurice Stockland (right) was told he needed to be admitted for treatment, but then asked to leave by security guards.

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Motorcyclist dies in Romford crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cancer patient removed from Queen’s Hospital A&E by security guards

Queen's Hospital has launched an investigation after terminally ill cancer patient Maurice Stockland (right) was told he needed to be admitted for treatment, but then asked to leave by security guards.

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Motorcyclist dies in Romford crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford Junior Raiders bring back Hill on a temporary deal

Ewan Hill on the puck for Raiders (pic Nikki Day)

Launders Lane closed as firefighters work to tackle blaze at derelict landfill site

Rainham Lane is closed to traffic as firefighters remain on the scene at a blaze which broke out this morning on Launders Lane. Picture: LFB

Motorcyclist dies in Romford crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision at Gallows Corner. Picture: Google

Upminster captain Ison keen to not just win the title, but to complete unbeaten record

Upminster players in conversation during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Havering patients wait up to January for blood tests

Queen's and King George Hospitals moved the blood testing out to GPs and surgeries at the onset of the pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears