Romford Junior Raiders bring back Hill on a temporary deal

Romford Junior Raiders have moved quickly to bring back youngster Ewan Hill on a temporary deal while he awaits his chance to fly over to America to join Motor City Hockey Club.

The 17-year-old agreed to make the switch to the USPHL Premier team in Detroit back in June but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has delayed his opportunity as he still awaits the border to open and his visa to arrive.

Newly-appointed head coach Mark Saunders is delighted to have the forward at his disposal at least for the time being.

“I’m delighted to have secured the signing of Ewan, he’s a player I’ve watched at this level for the last couple of seasons and he’s a stand out player at his age without doubt,” Saunders said.

“He has a high level skill set, great speed and good size, which means he is well set to get going again.

“Obviously the move to America is on hold for the moment, and that means we will benefit from his commitment in the short term at least.

“I have no doubt he will put massive points up and that he will ready to get off to a great start as soon as the season eventually gets going.”