Former Romford juniors Ellie Wakeling and Ella Howard named in GB Women's squad

Former Romford Junior Raiders duo Ellie Wakeling and Ella Howard have been named in the GB squad for Olympic qualifiers in Korea.

There are five new faces in the GB squad with first full call-ups for netminder Howard, defensive player Wakeling and forwards Charlotte Harris, Chamonix Jackson and Isabell Whiteley.

The Olympic Pre-Qualification round two takes place in Gangneung from Thursday October 7 until Sunday October 10 and GB will face Iceland, Slovenia and hosts Korea.

The group winners will qualify for November’s Final Qualification tournament for next year’s Winter Olympics in China.

Head coach Mike Clancy said: “This is a very exciting squad and we can’t wait to get going in Korea.

“Make no mistake about it, this was a tough roster to select and many high-quality players have not made the squad.

“Playing for your country is the highest honour and this being an Olympic competition makes it that extra bit special.”

Fellow former Romford Junior Raiders defenceman Abbie Sylvester has been named as a reserve.

Netminders: Ella Howard, Nicole Jackson.

Defence: Lucy Beal, Beth Hill, Sarah Hutchinson, Suzi Pearson, Casey Traill, Ellie Wakeling.

Forwards: Louise Adams, Saffron Allen, Jodie Bloom, Rachel Cartwright, Katherine Gale, Charlotte Harris, Aimee Headland, Chloe Headland, Katie Henry, Chamonix Jackson, Katie Marsden, Isabell Whiteley.

Reserves, Netminders: Libby Bird, Amelia McGinlay, Holly Steeples; defence: Beth Scoon, Abbie Sylvester; forwards: CJ Ashton, Abbie Culshaw, Grace Garbett, Steph Towns.