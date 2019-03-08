Romford Golf Club hosts prestigious England Golf Championships

Romford Golf Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary by hosting the England Champion Club event for the first time this weekend.

A total of 33 scratch teams of three from each county in England, from as far afield as Cornwall, Durham, Northumberland and the Isle of Man, will play 36 holes of stroke play at the Heath Drive club on Saturday and Sunday.

And Essex will be represented by a team from Chelmsford, who won the County Championship at Romford in June, with this weekend's winners going on to represent England in the European Men's Club Trophy.

Romford Golf Club manager Richard Hall said: "This is the biggest event at Romford since 2000 when we held the Open Qualifying and it is a real honour for the club.

"Normally these Championships are held at top clubs like The Berkshire, Moor Park, Princes, Walton Heath, so it is a great privilege to have been approached some three years ago and asked to host.

"We jumped at the chance and we have been planning for this weekend ever since then. The course despite another dry summer is in excellent condition with our course manager Antony preparing the greens to a Championship standard ready for the best amateurs in England.

"It is a big thing for Romford, not just the club. We have 90-odd people staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants."