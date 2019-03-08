Search

Advanced search

Romford Golf Club hosts prestigious England Golf Championships

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 September 2019

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

Archant

Romford Golf Club will celebrate its 125th anniversary by hosting the England Champion Club event for the first time this weekend.

Romford Golf Club's Richard HallRomford Golf Club's Richard Hall

A total of 33 scratch teams of three from each county in England, from as far afield as Cornwall, Durham, Northumberland and the Isle of Man, will play 36 holes of stroke play at the Heath Drive club on Saturday and Sunday.

And Essex will be represented by a team from Chelmsford, who won the County Championship at Romford in June, with this weekend's winners going on to represent England in the European Men's Club Trophy.

You may also want to watch:

Romford Golf Club manager Richard Hall said: "This is the biggest event at Romford since 2000 when we held the Open Qualifying and it is a real honour for the club.

"Normally these Championships are held at top clubs like The Berkshire, Moor Park, Princes, Walton Heath, so it is a great privilege to have been approached some three years ago and asked to host.

"We jumped at the chance and we have been planning for this weekend ever since then. The course despite another dry summer is in excellent condition with our course manager Antony preparing the greens to a Championship standard ready for the best amateurs in England.

"It is a big thing for Romford, not just the club. We have 90-odd people staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants."

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Rugby: Romford & Gidea Park ready for Norwich trip

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Raiders Burnett says they must believe ahead of Dynamos and Chieftains clashes

Callum Burnett (pic John Scott)

Romford Golf Club hosts prestigious England Golf Championships

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

County Lines: City Hall research shows 23 Havering youngsters referred to anti-drug dealing service

Police dealing with crack cocaine. Picture: PA

Raiders Connolly knows they must make Sapphire a fortress

Raiders defenceman Ross Connolly (Pic: John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists