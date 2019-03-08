Search

Golf: Romford host dramatic Essex Amateur Championships

PUBLISHED: 12:09 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 14 June 2019

Essex Amateur Championship prize winners face the camera at Romford Golf Club

Essex Amateur Championship prize winners face the camera at Romford Golf Club

Archant

Romford Golf Club had the privilege, in their 125th anniversary year, of hosting the 2019 Essex Amateur Championships at the weekend, writes Lee Power.

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur ChampionshipsHot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

And it turned out to be a dramatic affair as two hot air balloons were forced to make an emergency landing on the Heath Drive fairways!

The top 72 players in the county were greeted with immaculate course conditions, but a blustery wind made scoring difficult on Saturday and only six players broke par.

Chelmsford's Brandon Meads led the way after day one following rounds of 71 and 68, one shot ahead of former winner Ricky Lee (Boyce Hill) and Alex Christie (Basildon).

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur ChampionshipsHot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

Brentwood's Joe Tatham (143) and Romford's Tony Ames (150) were the best placed local golfers, but Sunday's play was delayed due to the hot air balloon emergency.

When play resumed, Harry Robson shot 68 to take a one-shot lead from Christie, with Meads and Lee and further shot back.

And with a three-figure crowd looking on during the final round, Meads came out of the pack with a 68 to win by five shots from Lee and Christie, with Robson a further shot back.

There was some consolation for Robson as he won the Jubilee Trophy for under-21s, while Ames led the way for hosts Romford in 19th place on 295.

Police appeal after officers and paramedics find man collapsed in Romford town centre following 'reports of assault'

Police were called to Mercury Gardens, Romford, at 12.14pm. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham raids: 16 arrested as police seize imitation firearms and drugs

Police seized imitation firearms and knives following a series of dawn raids across Brentwood, Romford and Dagenham on Wednesday, June 12. Picture: Essex Police

Romford woman overwhelmed by support of public after her ill 81-year-old mother went missing

Kelly White with her mum Ann White. Ann was found in West Ham after she went missing for over 24 hours. Picture: Lesley White

Revealed: More than 300 homes built under relaxed planning application rules in Havering are unaffordable

It has been revealed that more than 300 homes in Havering, built under relaxed rules are unaffordable. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Family pays tribute to 'lovely' owner of dry cleaners in Hornchurch who died last month

Owner of Real Clean Dry Cleaners in Hornchurch Kivanc Houssein has died aged 60. Picture: Meliz Houssein

