Golf: Romford host dramatic Essex Amateur Championships

Essex Amateur Championship prize winners face the camera at Romford Golf Club Archant

Romford Golf Club had the privilege, in their 125th anniversary year, of hosting the 2019 Essex Amateur Championships at the weekend, writes Lee Power.

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

And it turned out to be a dramatic affair as two hot air balloons were forced to make an emergency landing on the Heath Drive fairways!

The top 72 players in the county were greeted with immaculate course conditions, but a blustery wind made scoring difficult on Saturday and only six players broke par.

Chelmsford's Brandon Meads led the way after day one following rounds of 71 and 68, one shot ahead of former winner Ricky Lee (Boyce Hill) and Alex Christie (Basildon).

Brentwood's Joe Tatham (143) and Romford's Tony Ames (150) were the best placed local golfers, but Sunday's play was delayed due to the hot air balloon emergency.

When play resumed, Harry Robson shot 68 to take a one-shot lead from Christie, with Meads and Lee and further shot back.

And with a three-figure crowd looking on during the final round, Meads came out of the pack with a 68 to win by five shots from Lee and Christie, with Robson a further shot back.

There was some consolation for Robson as he won the Jubilee Trophy for under-21s, while Ames led the way for hosts Romford in 19th place on 295.