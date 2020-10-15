Romford men enjoy a strong weekend as ladies struggle with a defeat and a draw

Ashley Meyer in action for Romford (Pic: Perry Tomlinson Photography) PERRY TOMLINSON PHOTOGRAPHY

After defeat in their last game Romford regrouped and cruised to a 12-1 victory over a Southend team with a mixture of experience and youth.

Romford set off at blistering pace, going up 3 -0 inside the first five minutes with Ashley Meyer scoring a quickfire hat-trick.

Robert Keppel then dived in at the back post and beat the onrushing keeper and a lapse in concentration saw Keith Arnold take a quick self pass after a foul and rifle the ball into the top corner.

The second half saw much of the same. Meyer added a further six goals which included two drag flicks and three shots that nestled in the top corner.

And to finish off the win, Meyer also unselfishly set up Stuart Boyling to get him off the mark for this season.

The seconds cruised to a 9-1 win over Saffron Walden while giving youngster Oliver Jones a chance to shine.

Romford started putting pressure on Walden early on and took the game to them. The midfield of Gary Venus and Roy Langhein moved the ball and spread the play with a father/son combo seeing Gary thread a ball to dad Jim Venus who dispatched his first goal past the goalkeeper.

This opened the floodgates for more goals, with Jim scoring his hat-trick midway through the second half.

Rob Smith scored his first of the season with a well struck shot and Langheim got in on the act when a scramble in the D saw the ball land at his stick and he pushed it in.

Langheim then ran the whole length of the pitch only to pass it whilst running at the keeper for Jim Venus to score his fourth.

The second half started as the first ended with Romford dominating, Langheim scoring his second of the game and Venus completing his five-goal haul.

Oliver Jones then stepped up for the goal of the game, hitting the ball on the edge of the D which looped over every single player including the goalkeeper to finish off the 9-1 thrashing.

The ladies suffered a 2-1 defeat to Basildon with new signing Stephanie Allen scoring a fanastic high flick.

The second team were held to a 0-0 draw at Thurrock.

Kim McNally made some fantastic runs through the middle, connecting well with Ehlana Woods, creating lots of chances but the Thurrock keeper kept it blank.

Shianne Avatt and Laura Reilly were also threats up front for Romford, with great positional play but chances were kept out keeping the score level.