Romford HC men suffer defeat as ladies seal victory

Romford Hockey Club suffered a 4-1 defeat to Old Loughtonians as they looked to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

Ashley Meyer came close to scoring twice after excellent build-up play from Stuart Boyling, but it resulted in Boyling suffering an injury and meant the formation had to be reshuffled.

Old Loughts took the lead when a foot on the line resulted in a penalty flick which was dispatched.

The second half was a close fought battle, but unfortunately Romford lapsed in concentration and Old Loughtonians got a quick fire treble.

Romford rallied and after both teams went down to 10 players Romford controlled the game, but the Old Loughts goalkeeper made a string of saves.

You may also want to watch:

Romford’s perseverance pulled off after the injured Boyling found himself some space to smash home the consolation.

The seconds were held to a goalless draw against Chelmsford as they still search for their first win of the season.

Chelmsford had the most of the chances in the first half, making the most of set piece routines.

The second half restarted as a small crowd appeared on the stands and Chelmsford looked to press home advantage.

Romford were given the advantage after a shot from a penalty corner hit the defender's leg on the line and resulted in a penalty flick.

Jim Venus, Romford’s stalwart attacker, stepped up to open the day's scoring, but mind games with the Chelmsford keeper got the better of him and the flick was saved.

Both teams were looking for fireworks on the pitch, but only found the ones that appeared in the sky as the game finished 0-0.

Romford HC ladies in action earlier this season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford ladies sealed a 3-0 victory over Southend and Benfleet following a draw last week.

Romford started as they meant to go on with a strong attack, Emma James picked up a long pass at the back to score Romford’s first goal.

The second goal came from a short corner, with Katie Williams pushing the ball out to Lorraine Curtis, who comfortably put the ball bottom right.

With just ten seconds of play remaining, Romford’s third goal was set up with a pass from Lucy Williams into the D, where Sonata Beach picked it up and finally got her goal.