Romford men taste first defeat as ladies draw at Chelmsford

Romford tasted defeat for the first time this season in a closely fought hockey match against Basildon on Saturday with a depleted squad due to injuries.

Romford started brightly taking a 1-0 lead through Ashley Meyer converting a short corner.

The second half saw Basildon put pressure on Romford, and a quick fire double from Basildon saw them overturn the goal deficit.

The second team drew 3-3 with Maldon as they still search for points.

Romford raced into a 2-0 lead through Jim Venus and Nigel Lovel but Maldon drew level early in the second-half.

You may also want to watch:

Lovel netted a second, and a lapse in the Romford defence saw a player at the back post slot the ball home for a 3-3 draw.

The ladies drew 2-2 with Chelmsford despite having to start the game with 10 players.

Romford HC Ladies vs Upminster HC Ladies 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Drapers Academy

The seconds bagged a 3-1 victory over Braintree thanks to a brace from Ehlana Woods and a goal from Laura Reilly.