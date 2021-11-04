News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford men taste first defeat as ladies draw at Chelmsford

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:30 AM November 4, 2021
Romford HC Ladies vs Upminster HC Ladies 4th XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Drapers Academy

Romford tasted defeat for the first time this season in a closely fought hockey match against Basildon on Saturday with a depleted squad due to injuries. 

Romford started brightly taking a 1-0 lead through Ashley Meyer converting a short corner. 

The second half saw Basildon put pressure on Romford, and a quick fire double from Basildon saw them overturn the goal deficit. 

The second team drew 3-3 with Maldon as they still search for points. 

Romford raced into a 2-0 lead through Jim Venus and Nigel Lovel but Maldon drew level early in the second-half. 

Lovel netted a second, and a lapse in the Romford defence saw a player at the back post slot the ball home for a 3-3 draw. 

The ladies drew 2-2 with Chelmsford despite having to start the game with 10 players. 

The seconds bagged a 3-1 victory over Braintree thanks to a brace from Ehlana Woods and a goal from Laura Reilly. 

