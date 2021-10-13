Romford Hockey Club continue unbeaten start with Rochford win

Published: 3:00 PM October 13, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM October 13, 2021

Romford Hockey Club continued their unbeaten start to the new season with a 4-1 victory over Rochford at The King Edmund School.

Romford started the game on the front foot with Meyer scoring inside the first two minutes after quick thinking from club stalwart Stuart Boyling lofted the ball into the D for Meyer to drive home.

Boyling doubled the lead on six minutes after good work from Scott Pucknell saw Boyling dispatch from close range.

David Humphrey added a third on the stroke of 10 minutes after good work from Tim Li which saw Humphrey diving in at the back post.

Romford continued to press but Rochford regained their composure.

The second half saw much of the same, with Rochford claiming a goal after a counter-attack saw a deflected shot bypass the goalkeeper.

Arron Lagden made it 4-1 as his pass was mistimed by the Rochford goalkeeper and trickled into the back of the net, which sent Romford to the top of the league.

Romford ladies cemented a 6-1 win over Crostyx despite a mistake that gave their opponents an early lead.

A goal down was the wake-up Romford needed with the forwards and midfield in particular coming alive.

Romford's Emma James - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



An excellent and clinical pass from Lorraine Curtis found forward Emma James, who managed to beat the keeper to level the score 1-1.

From the push back Romford forced a turnover and individual skill from James led to her second goal of the game.

Romford now found their rhythm with good play on the right hand side from Abbie Sharman linking up nicely with Aleya Ali, who managed to find James to complete her hat-trick.

Romford continued to dominate the first half - led by captain Katie Williams, who controlled the centre and assisted James in finding the back of the net for a fourth time before the end of the first half.



Helen Paddon, playing out of position, started to control the left hand side. This led to her finding James in the circle, which James converted to make it 4-1.

The player of the match found the back of the net a fifth time after beating most of the Crostyx defence.

Curtis added the final nail via a short corner beautifully placed to seal a 6-1 win.