Romford start off the season with mixed fortunes after a lay-off from league action

Romford started their Division 5SE season away to Wapping with Tom Woodman continuing as captain in the side and Stuart Boyling continuing his player/coach role.

Romford started brightly, putting early pressure on the newly-promoted Wapping side by playing high up the pitch but were caught out from a loose ball which was duly converted by a Wapping player.

They regrouped and didn’t panic, continuing to play their game when midway through the first half Ashley Meyer converted his shot with good work from debutant Roy Langhein on the right side

The second half saw Romford continue their dominance, on a rare Wapping attack which was denied by John Beach making his first appearance for the first team for a couple of seasons.

The winner came from Dan Reilly who commanded his centre role with a piercing ball through to Langhein who beat his man and set up Meyer who converted his second with a reverse stick finish.

Youngster Arron Lagden tried to make sure of the points with a good flick over the Wapping keeper only to see it chalked off for an infringement earlier on in play.

After a extremely short pre-season, the men’s second eleven started their campaign away at Old Loughtonians who have just been promoted.

The lack of match sharpness struck Romford first with a defensive lapse allowing an Old Loughts striker clean through on goal to slot just inside the post to open the scoring.

Another defensive error saw a set play from a long corner crossed into the goal area finding an unmarked attacker to deflect into the goal.

Shortly after the restart, a set play routine from a short corner placed firmly into the bottom corner, giving old Loughts a comfortable 3-0 lead.

A tactical change from the manager saw Romford push more players up front and flood the midfield, Romford took control for the final 20 creating a number of opportunities, but failed to convert.

Romford Ladies started their new season with some new faces as they came up against local rivals Upminster.

Romford were held to a 0-0 in the first half but came out in the second half with a great strike from Steph Allen to earn Romford their first goal.

Helen Paddon gave Romford a 2-0 lead, but Upminster came back to even the score, and the first game back ended in a draw.

The second team also returned to action against Waltham Forest where they drew 2-2. Kim McNally, Christine Tomlinson, Emily Seetannah and Loana Raducanu worked tirelessly in midfield to feed Aleya Ali and Laura Reilly up front with a lovely goal from the former to put Romford 1-0 up.

Raducanu, who had a cracking debut, gave them a 2-1 lead, but their opponents levelled the score in the dying stages.