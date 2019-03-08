Search

Romford Golf Club give £16k to DT38 Foundation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 April 2019

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller hands over a cheque to Tracey Tombides

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller hands over a cheque to Tracey Tombides

Archant

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller presented a cheque for £16,235 to the Dylan Tombides Foundation on Saturday.

John Fuller (far right) and members of the DT38 Foundation on the pitch at London StadiumJohn Fuller (far right) and members of the DT38 Foundation on the pitch at London Stadium

Fuller handed over the cheque to Tracey Tombides, Dylan's mother, during the half-time interval of West Ham United's match with Leicester at London Stadium.

He said: “When Michael Miles asked me to become captain it was more or less a year after I had been diagnosed with testicular cancer and during the chemotherapy part of my treatment I read a courageous story about a remarkable young man called Dylan James Tombides.

“Dylan was an Australian football international who played for my beloved West Ham. He sadly passed away aged just 20 in April 2014 after a three-year battle with testicular cancer.

“The story gave me the utmost inspiration on my road to recovery and as a result I had no hesitation in nominating the DT38 Foundation as my chosen charity during my year as captain.”

The Foundation was set up in memory of Tombides and its vision is to change the way testicular cancer is diagnosed by implementing best practice diagnostic guidelines for patients who present symptoms and raise awareness and change the stigma associated with men's health issues.

It aims to provide educational programmes to help shape a generation who are self-awaare about their health and well-being and to implement screenings within the NHS and save lives affected by the most common cancer in the UK of young men. If detected early it carries a 95 per cent survival rate.

Fuller added: “During my year as captain and with the amazing generosity and support of memnbers and friends of Romford Golf Club, I'm extremely proud to hand over a remarkable figure and thank all from the bottom of my heart.”

