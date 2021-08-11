News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Curran crowned champion at Romford Golf Club

Lee Power

Published: 2:14 PM August 11, 2021   
Bailey Curran was crowned club champion at Romford Golf Club

Bailey Curran was crowned club champion at Romford Golf Club - Credit: Romford GC

Bailey Curran was crowned club champion at Romford Golf Club on Sunday.

Curran carded scores of 68 and 74 to finish on 142, two shots clear of runner-up Dylan Hussey, who followed an opening 75 with a round of 69.

Henry Styles finished third, while Tony Ames won the morning honours ahead of Scott Aitchison and Chris Bellamy took the afternoon prize ahead of Dan Worthington.

Rob Stevens won the Silver division at Romford Golf Club

Rob Stevens won the Silver division at Romford Golf Club - Credit: Romford GC

Rob Stevens won the Silver division with a round of 79, while runner-up Tom Costello was one shot back and the top five was completed by Mark Young, Dave McNulty and Ellis Bolger.

Jeff Rowe won the Bronze division at Romford Golf Club

Jeff Rowe won the Bronze division at Romford Golf Club - Credit: Romford GC

Jeff Rowe won the Bronze division with a score of 80, one ahead of Max Holt as Kevin Walker finished third.

