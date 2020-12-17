Romford Golf Club receives safeguarding recognition

Published: 2:00 PM December 17, 2020

Romford Golf Club has been awarded national recognition for safeguarding.

The venue, in Heath Drive, has achieved SafeGolf club accreditation from England Golf.

The recognition demonstrates the club’s commitment to safeguarding children and young people, as well as adults at risk.

The mission of the SafeGolf partnership is to ensure that "all people have a fun, safe and positive experience" in golf.

The club has a cadet academy for children aged six to 17, run by professional Chris Goddard and junior organiser Lisa Goddard.

Mikki Gould, Romford GC's welfare officer, led the club's push for the award.

She said: "Romford Golf Club is a great club, it's very friendly, welcoming and forward thinking.

"This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers."