News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder Home > Sport

Romford Golf Club receives safeguarding recognition

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 2:00 PM December 17, 2020   
A youngster on the course at Romford Golf Club

A youngster tees off at Romford Golf Club. - Credit: Melissa Page

Romford Golf Club has been awarded national recognition for safeguarding.

The venue, in Heath Drive, has achieved SafeGolf club accreditation from England Golf.

The recognition demonstrates the club’s commitment to safeguarding children and young people, as well as adults at risk.

The mission of the SafeGolf partnership is to ensure that "all people have a fun, safe and positive experience" in golf.

The club has a cadet academy for children aged six to 17, run by professional Chris Goddard and junior organiser Lisa Goddard.

You may also want to watch:

Mikki Gould, Romford GC's welfare officer, led the club's push for the award.

She said: "Romford Golf Club is a great club, it's very friendly, welcoming and forward thinking.

Most Read

  1. 1 'V day': The first Covid vaccinatons in Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
  2. 2 'I'm furious' - Upminster Taproom owner says Tier 3 move punishes hospitality industry
  3. 3 'Crime scene' now confirmed as man found dead after Cranham house fire
  1. 4 Romford's Paul Hannaford aims to educate two million young people on perils of addiction
  2. 5 New vaccination hub opens today at Queen's Hospital Romford
  3. 6 Havering's Covid-19 death rate up a third in a week
  4. 7 Hornchurch pupils remember war hero's bravery
  5. 8 Hospitalisations rising as Covid-19 cases increase by almost 50% in a week
  6. 9 V-Day: East London residents get first Covid-19 vaccine
  7. 10 Havering Covid death toll nears 400 as borough's infection rate worsens

"This award helps us to spread that message and to tell people that children are safe and secure here and that we understand about beginner golfers."

Golf

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plan to build 1,050-home estate on former Romford Ice Rink

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

Havering's Covid case rate ninth worst in England

Sophie Cox

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing for secondary school pupils to be introduced

Sophie Cox & PA

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

What are the new rules as London moves to Tier 3 restrictions?

Tom Ambrose

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus