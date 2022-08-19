Romford boss Butterworth targets Takeley repeat in FA Cup

Romford will look to book a place in the FA Cup first qualifying round when they host Takeley again on Sunday - having beaten them in the Essex Senior League in midweek.

Charlie Morris cancelled out Teddy Hall's seventh-minute opener midway through the first half at Mayesbrook Park, but went off as a precaution before half-time.

Then after Boro old boy Warren Kayembe missed a good chance to put the visitors back in front, Kris Newby sealed a 2-1 win from the penalty spot.

And Steve Butterworth wants to complete a quick double over their rivals, with £1,444 on offer to preliminary round winners.

"It's probably the worst we've played in all honesty," he said.

"We made three or four changes from Saturday [3-2 home loss to Redbridge], because we wanted to give a few others a game to have a look.

"We started ok, then went a goal behind, but were on top for the rest of the first half and got a deserved equaliser.

"Second half was a bit flat and they missed two good chances, then we made some changes but one [Tambeson Eyong] went in the sin-bin for 10 minutes.

"We got him back and were on top and got a penalty, but it's hard to judge. The changes affected the flow and it makes it more interesting for Sunday."

Butterworth admitted it felt strange to rest players for a league match, when gaining promotion is the priority this season.

But he is hoping the move pays off, although Boro will be without experienced defender Scott Doe.

"We're not going to win the FA Cup, the league should mean more, but it probably doesn't and the cup game is the bigger one," he added.

"We'll get back the boys we rested and if we can up it another 10-20 per cent, I'm confident of another good result.

"It's so early, you don't know. You're playing teams you're unaware of. Takeley had lost both their games, but probably deserved to beat us. To still win shows the sign of a good side."

Butterworth revealed Morris had 'felt his hamstring' before being replaced by Jesse Olukolu, who won the penalty, and is 'probably 80 per cent' like George Cox, who missed out on Wednesday.

"We hope Coxy is back on Sunday. It was good to get 'Newbs' back. When those two don't play you can tell the difference," he said.

"You go into every game wanting to win to be in the next round and we will go as full strength as possible."