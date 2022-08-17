Romford boss Butterworth in realistic mood after losing to Redbridge

Romford boss Steve Butterworth was in realistic mood after seeing his side lose to Redbridge in the Essex Senior League.

Boro fell to a 3-2 defeat at Mayesbrook Park on a frustrating day that saw George Cox put them in front after Jake Gordon's penalty miss, only for the visitors to reply either side of half-time.

George Cox celebrates putting Romford in front against Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Charlie Morris saw a header turned in by a Redbridge defender to level matters, but Miles Peterkin headed a last-minute winner for Motormen.

Charlie Morris (right) celebrates after Romford's second goal against Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I don't think we were terrible, we lacked something that we did have last week," said Butterworth.

"It's hard to blame refs. We've scored, he's blown up and given a penalty as the ball has gone in the goal, we then miss the pen but then score again to make it what would've been 2-0 and I reckon that would've been game over. They didn't do anything for the first 30-35 minutes.

Romford players protest after they are awarded a penalty instead of a goal against Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Once they scored they give themselves a lift, funnily enough they scored with 10 men as they had one in the sin-bin, and we went in at 1-1, fair enough.

Romford's Jake Gordon misses from the penalty spot against Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Second half we've started really well, hit the bar, hit the post, missed a one-on-one, missed another one and it was almost as if it was one of those days. It's not going to be your day.

It felt like that for most of the game to be honest."

Boro's cause was not helped by injuries to two key players and Butterworth also felt the water breaks affected his side.

"A big massive miss was by two midfielders, who I think are near enough the best in the league," he added.

Emmanuel Robe goes close to a goal for Romford against Redbridge - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"One turns up and his back has gone, in [Kris] Newby, and one turns up with his groin gone in Coxy. He got through 45 for me but ultimately you take away your two engines and you see the difference unfortunately.

"The water breaks slowed the game down and suited them unfortunately. They play at a slow tempo to close the game out and slow the game as much as they could.

"They sat in, let us have the ball. It suited them massively. They come here and done a job on us so well played to them."

And having won their first two matches of the campaign, Butterworth was not too downbeat after a first loss.

"You're never going to win all your games unfortunately. You can't be at your best every single game," he said.

"As long as you're at your best 80, 90 per cent of the time, we won't go far wrong.

"No matter what happens, win, lose or draw, the bar will be full after an hour after the game, that's what it's all about for me. If we get the camaraderie right, we'll get the other side there eventually."

Boro host Takeley on Wednesday, in a dress rehearsal for their FA Cup preliminary round tie on Saturday.

And Butterworth is happy to have both fixtures so close to each other, adding: "While I think we're so strong, where we've got a good squad, a good side, I want to play as many games as poss so I know we had the option to not play Wednesday because we are playing them Sunday but why not play them?

"We've got to play everyone twice lets just play them now while I think we're at our strongest.

"I'm happy to play them Wednesday, it gives us a chance to put today right as soon as poss."