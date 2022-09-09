Romford 'looking good so far' says Butterworth

Romford boss Steve Butterworth admitted 'its looking good so far' after seeing his side chalk up two more wins this week.

Boro upset Isthmian League North side Hashtag United in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Emmanuel Robe, Charlie Morris and Jake Gordon netting in a 3-2 win after the visitors were reduced to 10 men early on.

And they followed that with a 5-1 victory over Stanway Rovers in the Essex Senior League on Wednesday, when Morris and Kris Newby bagged braces and Camilo Restrepo added a stunning effort.

Kris Newby scored twice in Romford's 5-1 win over Stanway Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The sending-off after five minutes turned the game on its head," said Butterworth of the early red card to Hashtag's Billy Willis, after which Jesse Olukolu's penalty was saved.

"We knew we had a massive chance playing that long with the extra man but then we missed the penalty and you're thinking 'is it our day?'

"They sat behind the ball and were hard to break down.

"Possession wise we had bundles but we did have to score a really good goal, from Charlie Morris, to go 2-1 up and as it got more stretched we got the third.

"We were good value for the win, you can only beat what is in front of you."

Boro will visit Potters Bar in the second qualifying round on September 17, after they beat Aveley in a midweek replay, and Butterworth expects a battle.

He added "I went and watched Potters Bar and it's Land of the Giants!

"They're big and strong and it will be difficult. You can see why they're top of the table, they don't give much away, but it's a free game for us, we can have a day out, go and enjoy it.

"They won't know as much about us as Aveley would have so we can have a go."

Boro included new signing Lewis Smith in their starting line-up in midweek, with Restrepo reverting to the bench, and Butterworth is now expecting a few selection headaches moving forward.

But he had praise for the way his side went about their business, adding: "We've signed Lewis from Tilbury and he did really well. We're looking very strong, with a big squad, and it's going to be difficult keeping them all happy.

"He [Restrepo] has been on trial at a pro club but came back last week and got lucky on Saturday as Newby had to pull out, so he started and did really well.

"I went back to what I know best on Wednesday but he came on and scored a worldie.

"Stanway are not a bad side. They'd only lost one league game, the first of the season to Ilford, and are no mugs, but we've got a bit too much at the minute and a few teams might get a hiding."

Boro were due to host White Ensign on Saturday, before the FA decision today (Friday) to postpone all matches following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

Other scheduled league fixtures against Saffron Walden and Little Oakley had already been postponed due to Boro's FA Cup second qualifying round tie the following weekend.

Then comes a pair of home dates with West Essex in the league cup and FA Vase, with Butterworth looking to maintain the momentum that has already yielded seven wins - surpassing the six Boro managed during the entire 2021-22 campaign.

"We've got to keep turning up, be professional, go out and work hard," he said.

"It's good for the club and we've just got to keep going and see what happens. It's all looking good so far, just one blip."