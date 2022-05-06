New Romford boss Butterworth ready for 'a challenge'

Steve Butterworth is ready for 'a challenge' after being revealed as the new manager of Romford this week.

Former Great Wakering Rovers boss Butterworth takes charge of Boro after their relegation from the Isthmian League and expects a tough couple of months.

But he is looking forward to the 'project' of helping the club bounce back at Essex Senior League level, having won the title as a player.

"How they've stayed in that league that long is amazing," he said of Romford's 11 years at step four level.

"It's a challenge, but now they're at a level where they can compete on more of a level playing field. I'm looking forward to it.

"We've got less than two months and the next month will be relentless, sorting out friendlies, building a new team.

"I'll invite some of the players back, we should be competitive if I get the right people. We've got to get the right base in and the right mix.

"Four or five from the league above and four or five from the Essex Senior, who know it a bit better."

Boro used a whopping 82 players during their 2021-22 campaign, winning just three league matches out of 38 and finishing 19 points adrift of landlords Barking at the bottom of the table.

But Butterworth believes they can enjoy success at the lower level, adding: "I watched the last five or six Romford games, but it's hard to get an idea of how big the difference is.

"Witham almost lost to Romford on the last day, then spanked Saffron Walden in the play-off.

"We will be winning more games than they have done over the last few seasons. It's got to be 5-10 years since they've had a 'good' season.

"There's a big gap in playing budgets from top to middle. You've either got loads or a shoestring and those at the bottom have got nothing.

"We want to install some togetherness to keep them on board. It's hard to say when it's so early days, you can't take things for granted.

"It's happened the last few years [budgets increasing], but Enfield finished fifth so it's not always straightforward.

"Hopefully we can get it all in place and get off to a good start, then see where we are."