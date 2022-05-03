News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Relegated Romford announce Butterworth as new boss

Lee Power

Published: 5:52 PM May 3, 2022
A Romford FC corner flag on display at Mayesbrook Park during the 2021-22 season

A Romford FC corner flag on display at Mayesbrook Park during the 2021-22 season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford have announced Steve Butterworth as their new manager, following the club's relegation from the Isthmian League this season.

Boro finished well adrift at the bottom of the North division table after a season-long struggle and will return to compete in the Essex Senior League in 2022-23.

Butterworth has previously managed Great Wakering Rovers, having also helped them win the Essex Senior League title as a player.

And Romford are hoping his experience at step five level will stand them in good stead, with chairman Steve Gardener saying: "It was important we had someone in place as early as possible to allow a manager to get not only his backroom staff, but players on board as soon as possible.

"It was clear from the beginning Steve understood the constraints the club was under, but also our desire to grow the support and the club whilst in the Essex Senior League.

"This is the start of the club looking forward to the future and drawing a line under last season.

"We're looking forward to working with Steve. He knows a lot of players from our area, that will be suitable for the league we're going into.

"We want supporters to come back to watching us and after the poor season and relegation we are hoping Steve can get a squad on the pitch that allows that to happen.

"He understands what the club means to supporters and knows being involved with Romford is full of twists and turns, but wants to come on that journey with us."

