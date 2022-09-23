Boro boss Butterworth wants FA Vase run

Romford boss Steve Butterworth wants a run in the FA Vase - having seen others enjoy their day out at Wembley Stadium.

Boro welcome Essex Senior League rivals West Essex to Mayesbrook Park for the second time this week on Saturday, having beaten them in a Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy clash four days earlier.

Emmanuel Robe netted both goals in their last-gasp 2-1 victory to earn a trip to Halstead Town, following the club's FA Cup heroics last weekend.

Romford's Emmanuel Robe (left) celebrates his winning goal at Potters Bar Town - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

And now focus turns to the second qualifying round of the Vase, with Butterworth saying: "I've always looked at the Vase and thought 'why can't we go on a run?'

"I'm friends with Dave Anderson who won it with Chertsey [in 2019] and watched it on TV.

"We're miles away from it now, but there is a chance you can do it if you get some nice draws at home. I want a good run in it."

Boro have certainly enjoyed a good run in the FA Cup this season, winning four ties to set up a meeting with Chelmsford City next weekend.

And Butterworth made wholesale changes on Wednesday, with his side facing a trip to FC Clacton for only their fifth league fixture of the campaign next Tuesday (September 27).

He added: "We made 10 changes and Emmanuel, who came on and got the winner at Potters Bar, got both goals so he has put himself firmly in the frame to start on Saturday. He is knocking on the door.

"They worked hard. It's always tough when you've got 10 players who haven't played with each other. Can you turn up and get up for it, when you can tell it's not a priority? But they put in a shift.

"We know our priorities but these games are good to keep everyone ticking over.

"We will be playing Saturday/Tuesday for a few weeks now and need a big squad. They've got minutes in their legs and we've got a good 20 so it's keeping everyone happy."

Having put out Potton United in the first qualifying round of the Vase last month, Boro need to win eight more ties to reach the May 21 final.

But Butterworth wants to be allowed to dream, adding: "I want to do well in the FA Vase. You can't play higher than step five and need a bit of luck along the way, especially with some of the northern sides, who are very good.

"But if you get them at home and bring them to Barking, will they fancy getting changed in a portaloo?!

"We need to keep on top of our league games and could do without going to Clacton on Tuesday night. We've got to get on with it and see where we're at."