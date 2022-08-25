Romford boss Butterworth 'very pleased' with FA Cup progress

Romford FC booked a home date with Hashtag United in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup after beating Takeley in a midweek replay.

Boro had beaten their rivals in the Essex Senior League a week earlier, but been held to a 1-1 draw in their preliminary round tie at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday, when Kris Newby's early penalty was cancelled out soon after by George Frodsham.

Kris Newby scores from the penalty spot for Romford against Takeley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And goals from Emmanuel Robe, Tambeson Eyong and Charlie Morris secured a 3-2 win at Station Road to the delight of manager Steve Butterworth.

Romford's Danny Hurford challenges George Frodsham of Takeley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I'm very pleased to finish the trilogy with another win," he said.

Romford manager Steve Butterworth looks on against Takeley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We scored some very good goals and they threw everything at us and we stood firm. The subs came on and made a big impact so very happy with the squad as a whole.

Jesse Olukolu of Romford goes close to a goal against Takeley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Another home draw in the next round is all we can ask for and a winnable game. I expect Hashtag to be up there in their league this year, so we will have to be at the top of our game to get a result."

Boro saw Billy Lawlor claw away George Powell's header in the second minute of Wednesday's replay, before Jake Gordon had a shot deflected behind.

Martin Tuohy of Romford goes close to a goal against Takeley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Newby fired over before Lawlor blocked a shot from Glen O'Hanlon and Boro took the lead when Martin Tuohy teed up Robe for a fine finish past Matt Gill.

Lawlor rescued the visitors with a good save from Frodsham and Powell headed over from a corner, but Takeley levelled just after the hour when Aundre Humphrey - sent off on Saturday - volleyed home from a long throw-in.

Glenn O'Hanlon of Takeley and George Cox of Romford battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Eyong put Boro back in front minutes later from Robe's cutback and Morris curled a low shot past Gill to make it 3-1 with a quarter of an hour to play.

Lawlor, Jesse Olukolu and Robe were all booked in the closing stages, after Bleron Ademi and Eyong had received yellow cards earlier in the second half.

Warren Kayembe of Takeley and John Mbamarah of Romford battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Eyong was shown a straight red card in the last minute of normal time before Lewis Deamer headed a second Takeley goal in the fourth minute of injury time.

Having earned another £1,444 in prize money, Steve Butterworth's side turn their attention to the FA Vase and a home tie against Potton United on Saturday, before hosting Isthmian North Hashtag a week later.

"I know very little about Potton, so we will be a bit into the unknown," added Butterworth.

"But we're at home so can go into the game full of confidence after Wednesday and see where we are come 5pm on Saturday."