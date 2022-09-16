Romford boss Butterworth realistic about FA Cup 'mismatch'

Romford boss Steve Butterworth admits his side's FA Cup tie at Potters Bar this weekend is a 'mismatch'.

Boro visit the Isthmian League Premier Division outfit for a second qualifying round tie on Saturday, having made a bright start to their own Essex Senior League campaign.

And Butterworth, having already overseen three wins in this year's competition, is under no illusions as to their chances of causing an upset.

"I watched them against Aveley and it's going to be tough," he said.

"We can go and have a fair crack at it. Not many will be expecting us to get a result.

"They were top of the table two leagues above. On paper it's a mismatch. It's on the day. We've got a small chance."

Boro have lost just once in nine games this season, following relegation last term, but will have had their longest break between games when they run out at the Pakex Stadium.

They beat Stanway Rovers 5-1 in their last outing on September 7, before all football was postponed last weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

But Butterworth says his squad has the experience to deal with the occasion.

"The games being called off was not ideal, we were looking really good and we will have had the best part of 10 days off since last Wednesday," he added.

"We've got an experienced squad for our level, four or five have played Ryman Premier or higher.

"It's not a massive occasion in terms of the players and personnel but for the club it's a big deal."

Having knocked out league rivals Saffron Walden and Takeley, after a replay, Boro upset Hashtag United in the previous round.

But Butterworth remains realistic about extending their run much further.

He said: "We've already won three. Getting Saffron Walden first, who were second last year, wasn't ideal but we steamrollered them.

"Takeley we got a bit lucky and with the sending-off against Hashtag, it could've been different.

"We've done well to get this far so we can go and enjoy the day out and see if we get a bit of luck.

"We had some carrying knocks so we've let them rest up. You can't expect them to come in three times a week.

"But we will train on Thursday, give them a decent blow, and hope we're ready for Saturday."