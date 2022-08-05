Romford boss Butterworth relishing FA Cup test against Saffron Walden Town
- Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo
Romford boss Steve Butterworth is relishing their FA Cup extra preliminary round tie with Saffron Walden Town on Saturday.
Boro welcome the Bloods to Mayesbrook Park, having opened the Essex Senior League campaign with a 2-1 win at Buckhurst Hill last weekend.
And Butterworth feels he will get a better idea of his side's strengths as they battle it out for £1,125 in prize money and a home tie against Redbridge or Takeley.
"Saffron Walden were runners-up last year and are always there or thereabouts," he said.
"They will be in and around the mix, like they always have been, so we should have a clearer indication of where we are at by 5pm on Saturday."
The Boro boss should have goalkeeper Billy Lawlor, striker Kris Newby and Alex Balisani available after missing their league opener, when
Emmanuel Robe struck early in each half against the Stags, before Fehinti Falola hit back midway through the second half.
Most Read
- 1 'Totally gutted’: Hornchurch nightclub owner vows to appeal after opening hours extension refused
- 2 Motorcyclist dies after collision with car on Shepherds Hill
- 3 Romford World Naked Bike Ride: How protest sits at the heart of the nude cycle
- 4 ‘It winds me up’: Cleanliness of Romford’s South Street slammed
- 5 Collier Row tearoom closes almost a year after opening
- 6 Romford flooring company proposes disused shop as site for new three-storey building with six homes
- 7 Ilford man charged with possession of knife after Romford nightclub search
- 8 'We're still here': Romford pie and mash shop calls for locals to support the high street
- 9 Discovery of asbestos halts work to restore Romford flats' electric supply
- 10 Man dies after suffering gunshot injuries in Harold Hill
"The three new faces will make a big difference," he added.
"We were not at our most clinical to say the least. Our keeper's paperwork hadn't been completed so we drafted in another one [Jake Anderson] and knew nothing about him, but he did very well.
"They were a lot better than I thought, they kept the ball well, we sat in a bit and played on the counter.
"You could see we had that bit of quality, we've got pace and power with the young lads. All we could do was go and get three points.
"It's hard to judge, Buckhurst Hill have come up, they were missing their top goalscorer, so it's impossible to say."
Newby struck twice in a hastily-arranged 5-1 midweek friendly at Bowers, with Danny Hurford, Robe (penalty) and Balisani also on target.
And Butterworth admits his first week could not have gone much better.
"It's almost been too easy so far, getting three points, with the additions to come and fringe players doing well," he said.
"But we're only one game in. We've got the FA Cup, FA Vase and, if we win this weekend, another FA Cup on the next three Saturdays and one midweek game in the league.
"It's an opportunity to make a statement or see if we are still short of one or two."
Experienced defender Scott Doe made his return to the side - following a brief spell in 2020 - alongside Tambeson Eyong in the heart of Boro's defence, while another former Hornchurch player in Martin Tuohy came off the bench.
And Butterworth hopes Doe can have a big impact, adding: "He is friends with Tambeson and lives in Barking so we had a chat and his experience will be massive for us.
"We've got a lot of young lads with raw talent and hope he will be a great addition."