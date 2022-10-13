News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford boss Butterworth wants run to catch leaders

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM October 13, 2022
Redbridge v Romford

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Redbridge and Romford - Credit: Tim Edwards

Romford boss Steve Butterworth wants his side to starting 'catching up' with the Essex Senior League leaders in the coming weeks.

Boro knocked Redbridge off top spot with a 2-0 win at Oakside Stadium last weekend and are set to welcome Woodford Town to Mayesbrook Park on Friday (7.45pm).

They face a trip to Stansted on Tuesday and are looking to climb the table as they sit six points off second-placed West Essex with three games in hand.

Charlie Morris, Romford FC

Romford's Charlie Morris in action at Redbridge - Credit: Tim Edwards

"Hopefully we can start a nice little run again and catch up to the leaders," said Butterworth, who was keeping up with progress on Saturday while on holiday in Spain.

"I popped to a bar and kept tabs with one of the players who was suspended. By all accounts we were pretty poor but we came through the other side.

"It wasn't our best performance and a scrappy game, but we'll take the points and a couple more wins will help us catch up."

Jesse Olukolu, Romford FC

Jesse Olukolu attacks for Romford at Redbridge - Credit: Tim Edwards

Charlie Morris broke the deadlock midway through the second half, with his 13th goal in all competitions, and Jesse Olukolu added a second goal minutes later to seal the points.

And Butterworth was especially pleased to keep Motormen off the scoreboard, adding: "We haven't had many clean sheets. We score a lot but seem to concede and we had three of our back four missing.

"Josh Wiggins played, having hardly had a game since breaking his leg three years ago. He put his hand up and did a job.

Jesse Olukolu, Romford FC

Jesse Olukolu fires home Romford's second goal at Redbridge - Credit: Tim Edwards

"And we had Tom Anderson come in from Hashtag as a one-off as they didn't have a game, which did me a favour.

"We don't normally do it but we went more negative with three in midfield, not one behind a striker, to stay in the game longer. We made subs at half time and it managed to work out."

As for the challenges coming up against Woodford and Stansted, Butterworth admits he is a little bit in the dark.

Jesse Olukolu, Romford FC

Jesse Olukolu celebrates his goal for Romford at Redbridge - Credit: Tim Edwards

But he is hoping Boro can continue to build a concerted promotion campaign, if he can keep his squad together.

"Woodford have picked up a bit recently and it will be a tricky one," he said.

"I don't know the teams at this level. Even when you see the teamsheet, you don't know.

"We've got midweek games for the next eight weeks so there's no chance to go and watch teams. Sometimes you can go and watch a team and they end up being completely different.

"But we're at home and will take the game to them. We know we're strong and can compete with anyone.

Redbridge v Romford

Romford attack at Redbridge - Credit: Tim Edwards

"I haven't been to Stansted for a while but it's a tough old place to go. I don't believe the pitch is that nice, it's a bit rough and ready, and we've got to be up for it."

"It will be interesting to see. The vultures are out now trying to nab some of the boys!

"We can't keep winning and expect no-one to look from the leagues above, so we'll see what the boys want to do."

