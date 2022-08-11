Early results bode well for future says Romford boss Butterworth

Romford boss Steve Butterworth is hoping his side's early successes this season bode well for the future.

Boro followed an opening day win at Essex Senior League newcomers Buckhurst Hill with a 5-2 victory over Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round last weekend.

And as well as £1,125 in prize money, success earned the club another home tie against Takeley on the weekend of August 20-21.

"I said at the start, if I could get the players I wanted, we'll win a lot more games than we'll lose and I still stick to that," said Butterworth.

"It's only early days but it bodes well for the future.

"We had a really good pre-season, winning most games. And we added another three this week and that's what I think was missing.

"Getting 'Newbs' [Kris Newby] back, bringing Alex (Balisani) in, getting the keeper [Billy Lawlor] back, we're now almost there and I think a lot of teams might now struggle to deal with what we've got. We've got a lot of quality in good areas."

Boro took the lead against the Bloods after just four minutes at Mayesbrook Park as Jesse Olukolu cut the ball back for Emmanuel Robe to fire home.

Olukolu teed up Alex Balisani to hit a post on 10 minutes, before having an effort ruled out for offside.

But Charlie Morris made it 2-0 on 18 minutes from Kris Newby's pass and, after hitting a post, Olukolu combined with Newby to tee up another for Morris.

Billy Lawlor then produced two good saves to deny the visitors, before Morris fed Balisani to make it 4-0 at the interval.

Solomon Ofori and Gavin Cockman replied four minutes apart midway through the second half, as Balisani had a shot pushed onto a post.

But Morris had the final word, completing his hat-trick in stoppage time from Martin Tuohy's pass to become the first player to score three times on his debut since Harry Bennett did so in a 3-3 Southern League draw with Burton Albion in 1959!

And Butterworth added: "A game of two halves really. We were absolutely unbelievable first half, went in at four, could've probably been eight.

"We said to the boys, try and slow it down a bit but also try and keep on top and it backfired a little bit and we let them back in with a couple of goals.

"Fair play to them, they kept going and then we've nicked one at the end, but it's all about the first half really. We showed our quality and that sort of put the game to bed.

"It's always difficult when it becomes sort of too easy for you and that's what happened and then you let the other team back in. Once you give someone a sniff, they're going to have a go.

"But first half, nobody could've dealt with us."

Romford return to league action against Redbridge on Saturday and then host Takeley on Wednesday in a dress rehearsal for their cup tie.

"Knowing who you've got is a bit different. I like to see the draw and then see who we've got, but another home tie against a team in our league is all we can ask for, so we'll go into that full of confidence," said Butterworth.

"But there's a couple of league games before that, funnily enough against the side who we play in the FA Cup so it will be interesting to see how we get on against them."