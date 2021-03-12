Romford preparing for post-Tamplin future

Published: 11:00 AM March 12, 2021

Romford are preparing for life after owner/manager Glenn Tamplin as they reward loyal supporters with season tickets for the new season if they bought them for the curtailed 2020/21 campaign.

Tamplin arrived at Romford in December 2019 following a turbulent three-year reign at neighbours Billericay Town.

The swift arrival of several high-profile names saw Boro make steady progress up the Isthmian North table, but a rather underwhelming start to this season saw them pick up just nine points from their opening eight games before the campaign was finally curtailed last week.

Tamplin will be succeeded in his managerial role by Derek Duncan and Christos Mead, his two assistants from this season.

And club chairman Steve Gardener issued the following statement regarding season tickets, saying: “Following the curtailment of this season, the club would like to inform everyone that any supporter who bought a season ticket, or club membership for this season, those tickets will be valid for the new season, expected to start in August.

“When Colin (Ewenson) and I discussed this we were mindful of several things. Firstly we urged supporters to pay in advance to help the club, and you did in numbers greater than before.

"Secondly, individual circumstances may have changed and we didn't want anyone priced out of watching Romford when we start up.

“Although it may be a difficult season financially, we have dealt with those before. We hope this helps you as individuals, and thank you for making your purchases when you did to support the club."

Tamplin's departure from the club was announced late last week via a statement which said: "When Glenn Tamplin became involved in Romford FC in December 2019, no one could have predicted the events that were to unfold across the world.

"This has affected everyone, families, businesses and the wider football community. After several conversations we have had with Glenn we have decided to go our separate ways.

"Glenn is now working and living abroad, and cannot devote the time required to push the club forward in the manner he wanted to.

"We have parted as friends and wished each other well in what comes next. The club is grateful for Glenn's involvement at a time when the club's survival was in question."