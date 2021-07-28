Romford wrapping up pre-season by facing Leyton Orient and West Ham

Published: 3:30 PM July 28, 2021

Romford assistant manager Derek Duncan during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford’s penultimate pre-season friendly sees Leyton Orient’s Development team visit Mayesbrook Park for what should be a good test for Boro on Saturday.

It is then a West Ham United XI that will visit Romford on Tuesday evening to wrap up their pre-season campaign before starting the season with an FA Cup preliminary round tie away to Harpenden Town on August 7.

Mark Holloway and Derek Duncan’s side head into these final friendlies on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Essex Senior League side Woodford Town on the weekend.

Boro took the lead on the half-hour mark when Christian Adu Gyamfi chested the ball down and hammered home a cross from Usoman Tunkara, but the visitors equalised just three minutes later and went ahead five minutes before the break.

The second half was somewhat disjointed, but nevertheless, both sides created chances, but neither could find another goal.