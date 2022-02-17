Romford 'need points in next three matches' warns Martin

Romford boss Paul Martin says his side need points 'in the next three games' or can consider themselves doomed in Isthmian North.

Boro fell to a 4-0 defeat at Stowmarket Town last weekend and are set to host Hullbridge Sports in a bottom-of-the-table clash at Mayesbrook Park on Saturday.

They are eight points adrift in last place with only 11 games to go and Martin said: "We're running out of games and need some results, ugly wins. If we don't get points in the next three games, even though it might not be mathematically impossible to stay up, I think that will be it.

"We need points by Easter or we're gone. Barking and Witham lost again but Hullbridge got a 90th-minute corner (against Great Wakering) and scored for a point.

"It's what happens, you get a good little run, a bit of Lady Luck and see what it does to your confidence."

Martin's men were holding their own in the first half at Stowmarket, but then conceded on the stroke of half-time and saw the hosts scored twice in three minutes soon after the restart.

Martin added: "Our young keeper made a couple of good saves to keep it at 0-0 but we didn't press or battle enough and can have no complaints about the result.

"They caught us out playing a high line and punished us bang on half-time and then a couple of individual mistakes and we're 3-0 down and it's game over.

"They weren't good goals, they were stoppable, but we go one or two down and our heads and confidence drops.

"We huffed and puffed and had a chance to make it 3-1, but never really threatened. Conditions weren't great but it wasn't good enough and we know it's not enough.

"It's a bit like a hot potato at the moment and we need someone to put their foot on the ball. But we don't get long on the training ground and it's not easy when you're changing personnel.

"We're trying to address it in the right manner, trying to be positive. You get tired of shouting but we've got to learn.

"It's not to do with effort or trying, but it's one of those seasons and it's hard to bring the right personnel in. We've got to keep fighting and see where it goes."

Boro had a scare in the first half in Suffolk, as Chancery Dash collapsed to the turf, and Martin was relieved to report that all was ok after a check-up.

He said: "It was a freak one. He said he had a pain in his stomach, went a bit dizzy and looked over and couldn't see us, then he was on the floor.

"He went to hospital and had checks and they've said he is ok, fit as a fiddle. It's a random one.

"We didn't know if he'd been caught in the ribs or stomach and it was a bit scary, but touch wood he's ok. Fair play to Stowmarket, they had paramedics on site who monitored him."