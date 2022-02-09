Martin 'will keep fighting' as Romford remain adrift

Paul Martin says he will keep fighting to preserve Romford's Isthmian League status, as they head to high-flying Stowmarket this weekend.

Boro banked a point from a 1-1 draw with Hashtag United at Mayesbrook Park last weekend - only their second point in 16 matches - but remain nine points adrift of 18th-placed Barking.

However, Martin was keen to look at the positives ahead of their trip to Suffolk on Saturday, saying: "I've not seen them, but I think they are one of the teams Romford have beaten this season."

Goals from Shermandin Artmeladze and Christian Adu Gyamfi sealed a 2-0 victory on October 16 - the last time Boro tasted success in the North division.

And Martin added: "If you turn up and you all want it, you've got a chance of winning a game. You can carry one or two sometimes, but not four or five.

"Training has been brilliant and the attitude is very good. I can't knock it. It's good to be back around people you've fought for and cared for over 15 years or so and the supporters still support you through thick and thin."

Martin included five new faces against Hashtag last weekend and Tami Ogunnowo gave them an 11th-minute lead.

Harry Haysom hit back soon after and that was how it ended, with Martin saying: "We worked hard and battled. They missed chances to win it, but we created chances of our own.

"We had five debutants and it's taken a lot longer to find the right balance. We're still not quite there yet.

"We've been struggling to score goals, but Chancery Dash and Afolabi (Soyemi-Ololade) are two good forwards, who have made names for themselves elsewhere.

"Rowan (Dorling) was fantastic, he had a point to prove against Hashtag and took it well. It was one of the best performances this season."

Stowmarket are unbeaten in six matches, but were held to a goalless draw by lowly Hullbridge at home last weekend.

Martin remains defiant, adding: "I'm Romford through and through and will help the best I can. If we can produce another miracle escape I don't know, but we will keep fighting until it's not mathematically possible to keep the club in this league they've been in for more than 10 years.

"We want teams to take their foot off the pedal so we can upset them! Other managers know I don't roll over easily.

"The 4G pitches have changed the level and quality. You need technically good footballers. On a mud bath it's a bit more level pegging."