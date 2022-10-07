Butterworth wants Romford to bounce back at Redbridge

Romford manager Steve Butterworth looks on during their FA Cup tie with Chelmsford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Romford boss Steve Butterworth wants his side to get their Essex Senior League promotion bid back on track against Redbridge this weekend.

Boro visit table-topping Motormen on Saturday, having seen their superb FA Cup run come to an end against National League South side Chelmsford City last weekend.

After winning four ties to reach the third qualifying round, they held firm until just before the hour mark, when Khale Da Costa and Adenoma Oluwo struck in quick succession.

Jamie Yila of Chelmsford and Kris Newby of Romford in FA Cup action - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Da Costa netted again on 72 minutes, then completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after George Allen was sent off before Tom Blackwell sealed a 5-0 win for City in front of a crowd of 336 at Barking's Mayesbrook Park ground.

George Allen of Romford is sent off during the FA Cup tie against Chelmsford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We knew it'd be tough with a few of our boys missing," said Butterworth, who was without experienced defensive duo Scott Doe and Tambeson Eyong.

"We sat back to see how long we could hold out and maybe nick one and we had a couple of half chances. But we never really troubled them and once one went in the heavens opened.

Jesse Olukolu of Romford and Eduino Vaz of Chelmsford battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"If you look at all the local teams at step four and five, no-one got as far as we did. It's only really step three Hornchurch, locally, who remain in it.

"We did more than we should, we've sorted the club out massively in terms of what they have to pay Barking so we can enjoy the season without worrying about paying rent.

Charlie Morris of Romford and Adebola Oluwo of Chelmsford battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Now we see where it takes us, keep hold of everyone and have a good season."

It was only a second defeat in 14 matches in all competitions for Boro, with the other having been at the hands of Redbridge in mid-August, when Miles Peterkin netted in the 89th minute to seal a 3-2 win for the visitors.

Romford's Jake Gordon challenges Chelmsford City goalkeeper Jacob Marsden during their FA Cup tie - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"To be fair, the first words their manager [George Christou] said were 'we got away with one'," added Butterworth.

"They're the only team to beat us so far, so lets not let that happen again. We've still got all our numbers going forwards, so lets go and attack.

"We've had a superb FA Cup run but the league is the bread and butter. We need to catch up game wise. We're two or three behind some teams, which isn't too bad.

"If we're in touching distance at Christmas I will be happy and we can have a good crack after that."

However, Butterworth will be missing from the touchline due to a holiday in Spain, with assistant Dan Spinks also taking charge of the 5-2 Essex Senior Cup win over Coggeshall United on Wednesday.

George Cox scored twice, with George Allen, Jake Gordon and an own goal completing Boro's nap hand.

"You're always checking the Twitter feed to see what is happening!" said Butterworth.

"We put a strong side out in the Essex Senior Cup. There's nothing worse than losing 5-0, even if you're playing someone who is too good.

"We wanted to get the ball back rolling as soon as possible, enjoy more of the ball and get the confidence back again.

"Dan knows the boys and did three pre-season friendlies when I was away. I haven't stopped hearing about how he hasn't lost a game yet. It's all he's kept mentioning, so lets hope it bodes well for Saturday!"