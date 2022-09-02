Romford 'need best to beat Hashtag in FA Cup' says Butterworth

Steve Butterworth says Romford will have to be at their best to beat Hashtag United in the FA Cup this weekend.

Boro welcome the Isthmian League North side to Mayesbrook Park for a first qualifying round tie on Saturday, having beaten Potton United 1-0 in the FA Vase last weekend.

And the boss expects a tough contest after a Bank Holiday Monday scouting mission.

"I went and watched them at Brentwood and they set up the same as us, with the same shape," he said.

"I know a lot of their players and it will be difficult, but we can have a free go.

"I think they will be right up there this year, they're one of the better sides in their league.

"I don't think there's much in it but we will have to be at our best to get a result.

"We will look to enjoy Saturday and hopefully be in the draw on Monday and then get the league back on track."

Butterworth should have goalie Billy Lawlor and experienced defender Scott Doe back, with Danny Hurford also in contention, but is without George Cox and Tambeson Eyong.

And, with an Essex Senior League match against Stanway Rovers scheduled for Wednesday, he is hoping to have another new face join the ranks, adding: "We've got good numbers and I should have another one in for Saturday, it's been agreed.

"You're not going to win the FA Cup but the money is good for the club. It's been good and enjoyable and I want to do well in the Vase.

"But I want to get our season up and running. It seems we started the season ages ago and we've only played three league games.

"I think 13 of our first 14 games are also at home, which is mad. We had Buckhurst Hill away on the first day of the season, then Redbridge and Takeley at home and all our cup games have been at home and the next three in the league are too.

"It's a good thing but there will be a run of away games at some point."

Charlie Morris netted Romford's winner against Potton United in the FA Vase - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A Charlie Morris wonder goal just past the hour mark proved decisive against Potton as Boro kept their first clean sheet of the campaign.

And Butterworth had praise for the striker, saying: "It was a very good goal, out from the keeper [Jake Anderson] and Charlie brought it down and volleyed into the top corner.

"He's doing well, I think that's six goals already and he missed the first game, came off in another and was sub in another. He's flying.

"It was a difficult game, I had four of my back five not there, we had to play three at the back to start.

"It was a funny old game. I was never worried but we didn't look our normal selves. We nicked a goal and got through to the next round."

Boro would no doubt be happy with a similar outcome at 5pm on Saturday.