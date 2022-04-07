We're not going to make it easy for rivals says Romford chairman

Romford chairman Steve Gardener paid tribute to his players after their battling 1-1 draw with Isthmian North rivals Basildon United.

Tami Ogunnowo fired already-relegated Boro in front after just seven minutes at Mayesbrook Park and Eusebio da Silva hit a post from Alexander Balisani's excellent pass midway through the first half.

Eusebio da Silva of Romford goes close to a goal against Basildon United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

But the Bees were back on level terms five minutes before the break when Daniel McCullock's swerving shot from the edge of the box beat Rob Budd and went in off a post.

And although Boro could not end their long wait for a win - since their Velocity Trophy success at Basildon on November 30 - and took only a third point from a possible 36, Gardener was proud of the effort shown.

Danny Cossington of Romford goes close to a goal against Basildon United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The team showed that although relegated they are not going to make it easy for the last five opponents," he said, after Boro ended a seven-game losing streak during which they had been outscored 32-2.

"The team played well and on another day could have scored more goals. It was an entertaining game for supporters and some good performances."

Ramzi Mahmoudi of Romford and Daniel McCullock of Basildon United battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Jon Fowell, having taken charge of four matches, now takes his side to second-placed Canvey Island on Saturday and sees them entertain leaders Aveley on Good Friday, before visiting play-off hopefuls Brentwood on Bank Holiday Monday.

Boro will then end their current time at step four level on April 23 with a home game against Witham Town, who are currently involved in a five-team fight to avoid the drop themselves.

Romford manager Jon Fowell applauds his side against Basildon United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Gardener says they want to have their say in the final outcomes at both ends of the table, adding: "Of the last four games, three teams are going for the league or play-offs, with the final game against Witham could see the visitors having to win to stay up.

"So, four opportunities to have a say in the promotion and relegation race. We're not going to make it easy."