We're not going to make it easy for rivals says Romford chairman
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Romford chairman Steve Gardener paid tribute to his players after their battling 1-1 draw with Isthmian North rivals Basildon United.
Tami Ogunnowo fired already-relegated Boro in front after just seven minutes at Mayesbrook Park and Eusebio da Silva hit a post from Alexander Balisani's excellent pass midway through the first half.
But the Bees were back on level terms five minutes before the break when Daniel McCullock's swerving shot from the edge of the box beat Rob Budd and went in off a post.
And although Boro could not end their long wait for a win - since their Velocity Trophy success at Basildon on November 30 - and took only a third point from a possible 36, Gardener was proud of the effort shown.
"The team showed that although relegated they are not going to make it easy for the last five opponents," he said, after Boro ended a seven-game losing streak during which they had been outscored 32-2.
"The team played well and on another day could have scored more goals. It was an entertaining game for supporters and some good performances."
Jon Fowell, having taken charge of four matches, now takes his side to second-placed Canvey Island on Saturday and sees them entertain leaders Aveley on Good Friday, before visiting play-off hopefuls Brentwood on Bank Holiday Monday.
Most Read
- 1 Headteacher: Special needs academy took in too many kids 'for the money'
- 2 'Appalling': Backlash after only half of Rainham road resurfaced
- 3 Major 972-home development on former Romford Ice Rink approved by committee, despite reservations
- 4 Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor
- 5 'Things keep changing': Full store opening of Aklu Plaza suffers further delays
- 6 'The smell is horrendous': Rainham estate's car park hit by fly-tippers
- 7 Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs
- 8 Last minute flurry sees Havering Council pay out £130k more in Omicron grants than initially allocated
- 9 Security patrols upped after fireworks set off in Hornchurch park
- 10 Decision imminent on major 972-home development in Romford
Boro will then end their current time at step four level on April 23 with a home game against Witham Town, who are currently involved in a five-team fight to avoid the drop themselves.
And Gardener says they want to have their say in the final outcomes at both ends of the table, adding: "Of the last four games, three teams are going for the league or play-offs, with the final game against Witham could see the visitors having to win to stay up.
"So, four opportunities to have a say in the promotion and relegation race. We're not going to make it easy."